POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Saturday pledged to
abolish a much-hated property levy next year and make further
tax cuts in the future, and said his plan to bolster growth
would not upset public finances.
Renzi on Sunday said his newly announced plan to slash taxes
over the next three years was a pact with citizens that went
hand-in-hand with needed reforms.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is considering whether to
sell its auto parts maker Magneti Marelli after receiving
interest from potential buyers, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE
DI MILANO, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
, BANCA CARIGE, VENETO BANCA
Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore reiterates in an unsourced report
that there are advanced merger talks between UBI Banca and Banco
Popolare. There are also tie-up talks between Banca Popolare di
Milano and Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna but the
possibility seems to appeal more to the lenders' chairmen than
their chief executives, the paper added. Both banks are also
looking at alternative solutions, such as a merger with Banca
Carige for Popolare di Milano and a tie-up with Veneto Banca for
the other, it added.
A marriage between Banco Popolare and UBI is far from
certain, Il Messaggero said on Sunday, adding that Banco
Popolare's CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti is far more interested in
a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano.
* The hypothesis of a tie-up between Banca Popolare di Milano
and Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna is repeated in Monday's
Affari&Finanza.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
At a board meeting on Tuesday, the lender is likely to pick
Mediobanca and JP Morgan as global coordinators for the bank's
upcoming listing and a potential capital increase, Il Sole 24
Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.
ATLANTIA
The company said on Sunday the process to choose an investor
for a 15 percent stake in Aeroporti di Roma, the company that
manages Rome's airports, was still ongoing, dismissing a report
in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday which said Monday was the deadline
for submitting binding offers and that Canadian fund Borealis
and Chinese fund Gingko Tree were in the race to buy the stake.
ANSALDO STS, ANSALDO BREDA
Japan's Hitachi plans to reap annual synergies of between 50
and 100 million euros from its acquisition of Finmeccanica's
rail assets, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, citing a
company document.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering company has increased its order book by 4
billion euros in the last seven months to a total of around 6
billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing chairman
Fabrizio Di Amato. Two new orders in the United States, for
which funding is being sourced right now, could be added to the
portfolio, he added.
* A2A
The company said Standard & Poor's had confirmed the
utility's BBB/A-2 ratings and improved its outlook to "stable"
from "negative".
* FINMECCANICA
The company said it had won an order to supply 10
helicopters to RN-Aircraft, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft.
The order is valued at around 160 million euros.
ENEL
The energy group is working on an update to its industrial
plan, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, citing some market
forecasts regarding potential targets cuts which could result
from such a review.
UNICREDIT
CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends presentation of "UniCredit
Pavillion" (0730 GMT).
BANZAI
Board meeting on preliminary Q2 and H1 results (revenues);
followed by conference call.
FEDON
Trades ex-dividend of 0.30 euro per share.
MEDIACONTECH
Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).
BANCA ROMAGNA COOPERATIVA
The European Commission has decided that an Italian
liquidation measure in favour of the small cooperative lender is
compatible with EU state aid rules, according to a statement.
Banca Romagna Cooperativa had been under special administration
since 2013, and was put into liquidation by the Italian
authorities on July 17 this year. Its assets and liabilities,
including deposits, were transferred to Banca Sviluppo, which is
part of the ICCREA Group.
CALEFFI
The company said its capital increase had been 94.69 percent
subscribed for a total value of 3.25 million euros.
BANCA SISTEMA
The company said the over-allotment option in its global
offering had been fully exercised.
M&A
Italian private equity firm Investindustrial is said to be
in advanced talks with France's Kering to buy shoe firm Sergio
Rossi, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing rumours.
Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato will in August
launch the sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail, a business that runs
shops and restaurants at big train stations in Italy and the
Czech Republic, sources close to the matter said on Friday, a
deal that could fetch 800 million euros.
Private equity fund Lone Star is interested in Grandi
Stazioni Retail, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Other
interested parties include funds such as Blackstone, Permira and
CVC and sovereign funds, especially Singapore's GIC. Among
potentially interested industrial players the paper listed
property investment groups Klepierre and Unibail.
