The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan met EU Commissioners Margrethe Vestager, Jonathan Hill and Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday as the government hopes to overcome EU objections to its plans for a bad bank, several newspapers said on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

* BANCO POPOLARE

The board gave a mandate to the bank's top management to pick advisers for possible M&A options, with Mediobanca and BofA-Merrill Lynch seen as the front-runners, La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore.

* UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is monitoring UBI and Popolare di Milano for a possible investment, Il Messaggero said.

UBI's Deputy general manager Ettore Giuseppe Medda has joined the bank's management board, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's chief risk officer Alessandro Decio has been the CEO job at BNP Paribas in Italy top job following Fabio Gallia's appointment at state fund CDP, but rejected the offer, La Repubblica said. The paper said UniCredit denied that either Decio or CFO Marina Natale were leaving the group.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

CFO Bernardo Mingrone could return to UniCredit as chief financial officer for Italy, La Repubblica said.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Tuesday it had picked Goldman Sachs International as financial advisor to analyse potential tie-ups in the domestic banking sector.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

CEO Sergio Marchionne is not giving up in his bid to convince rival automakers to merge to cut product development costs. On the sidelines of an event to kick off labour contract talks in Detroit, he said: "I'll wait ... and we'll get it done."

Marchionne also said on Tuesday the automaker is in talks with U.S. highway safety regulators to head off potential fines over the company's handling of recalls involving 11 million vehicles.

SAIPEM

The oil services group said on Tuesday that Iran has always been of great interest for the company and that it had the technology and skills to offer to prospective clients for future projects in the country once sanctions are lifted.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said it had appointed Alberto Giovannini as board chairman.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Shares in Italy's Bologna airport operator closed up 32 percent on their first day of trading on the Milan bourse following an initial public offering that was nearly three times subscribed.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Kinetics Technology, a unit of Italy's Mairie Tecnimont, has been awarded a 1.26 billion zlotys ($335 million) contract to do the bulk of work at Polish refiner Lotos' Gdansk project, Lotos said on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender said Carla Patrizia Ferrari resigned as a member of the lender's board due to her recent appointment as director at Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................