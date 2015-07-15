The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting
(0800 GMT).
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan met EU Commissioners
Margrethe Vestager, Jonathan Hill and Valdis Dombrovskis on
Tuesday as the government hopes to overcome EU objections to its
plans for a bad bank, several newspapers said on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
* BANCO POPOLARE
The board gave a mandate to the bank's top management to
pick advisers for possible M&A options, with Mediobanca and
BofA-Merrill Lynch seen as the front-runners, La Repubblica and
Il Sole 24 Ore.
* UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is monitoring UBI and
Popolare di Milano for a possible investment, Il Messaggero
said.
UBI's Deputy general manager Ettore Giuseppe Medda has
joined the bank's management board, the lender said in a
statement on Tuesday.
* UNICREDIT
The bank's chief risk officer Alessandro Decio has been the
CEO job at BNP Paribas in Italy top job following Fabio Gallia's
appointment at state fund CDP, but rejected the offer, La
Repubblica said. The paper said UniCredit denied that either
Decio or CFO Marina Natale were leaving the group.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
CFO Bernardo Mingrone could return to UniCredit as chief
financial officer for Italy, La Repubblica said.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said on Tuesday it had picked Goldman Sachs
International as financial advisor to analyse potential tie-ups
in the domestic banking sector.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
CEO Sergio Marchionne is not giving up in his bid to
convince rival automakers to merge to cut product development
costs. On the sidelines of an event to kick off labour contract
talks in Detroit, he said: "I'll wait ... and we'll get it
done."
Marchionne also said on Tuesday the automaker is in talks
with U.S. highway safety regulators to head off potential fines
over the company's handling of recalls involving 11 million
vehicles.
SAIPEM
The oil services group said on Tuesday that Iran has always
been of great interest for the company and that it had the
technology and skills to offer to prospective clients for future
projects in the country once sanctions are
lifted.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The builder said it had appointed Alberto Giovannini as
board chairman.
AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA
Shares in Italy's Bologna airport operator closed up 32
percent on their first day of trading on the Milan bourse
following an initial public offering that was nearly three times
subscribed.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Kinetics Technology, a unit of Italy's Mairie Tecnimont, has
been awarded a 1.26 billion zlotys ($335 million) contract to do
the bulk of work at Polish refiner Lotos' Gdansk project, Lotos
said on Tuesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The lender said Carla Patrizia Ferrari resigned as a member
of the lender's board due to her recent appointment as director
at Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL
Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).
TOSCANA AEROPORTI
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
