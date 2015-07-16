The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and May import of industrial products (0900 GMT).

Italy's upper house of parliament on Wednesday definitively approved a one-off payout to millions of pensioners which the government was forced to make after the constitutional court overturned part of a cost-cutting reform.

* EURO ZONE

The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The company has announced the purchase prices for cash tender offer for two U.S. dollar notes.

J.P. Morgan Cazenone has raised the target price on the group to 1.37 euros from 1.10 euros with rating 'OVERWEIGHT'. [ID:nWNAB07HST}

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on preliminary H1 results.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Demand for mid-market brands and luxury autos pushed growth of new car sales in Europe to the highest monthly rate in five and a half years in June, industry data showed on Thursday, benefiting from extra selling days in some key markets.

* PIRELLI

ChemChina's buyout offer for the remaining shares of the tyre maker could slip to September after delays in obtaining antitrust clearance from several countries, including Pakistand and Turkey, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. The paper also mentions some technical difficulties that have added to the delays, but stressed the latter will not compromise the deal's execution.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it had put Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza on rating watch negative since it believed the Italian cooperative bank might need to raise additional capital. * The lender has hired Vitale & Co and law firm BonelliErede to help with the bank's listing plan that should be realised in early 2016, Il Sole 24 Ore said. These advisors join investment bank Mediobanca which was hired a few months ago to explore the lender's strategic options.

* AZIMUT

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the asset manager to 30.2 euros from 36.7 euros, rating 'buy', and removes the stock from its conviction buy list.

* MEDIOLANUM

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the asset manager to 8.1 euros from 9.3 euros, rating 'neutral'.

DATALOGIC

The group said on Wednesday that Q2 preliminary revenues were worth 135.2 million euros ($148.29 million), up 16.7 percent year on year.

LANDI RENZO

The company said on Wednesday that H1 preliminary revenue were 98 million euros ($107.41 million) versus 112.4 million euros year ago.

A2A

Presents sustainability report with CEO Luca Valerio Camerano, Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0730 GMT).

* BANCA MARCHE

Inter-banking fund Fidt is looking at creating a 'vehicle' company that would pick up the unlisted lender that was put under special administration in 2013 and prevent its liquidation, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a Fidt official.

