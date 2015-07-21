The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The regional airport operator said on Monday that Banca IMI, as global coordinator of the global offering, had fully exercised the greenshoe option granted by the Chamber of Commerce of Bologna of 1,404,948 shares.

SNAI

The gaming group said on Monday its board had approved the issuance of a senior secured bond for up to 110 million euros ($119.4 million), with expected maturity on June 15, 2018.

ENEL * The energy group will sign a memorandum of understanding by the end of the month to kick of exclusive talks with a party interested in buying its stake in Slovenske Eletrarne, CEO Francesco Starace told La Repubblica in an interview, adding the sale process would happen in two phases. Starace also said the group would present in September a plan that would show the economic feasibility of investments in ultra-fast broadband network, even in small communities. He further reiterated that the company had no intention to become a telecoms operator, but the development of networks will be the group's focus in future.

Russia's Prosperity Capital Management has bought a 5.2 percent stake in Enel Russia, controlled by Italian utility company Enel, from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), increasing its stake to around 10 percent, its executive said on Monday.

* VENETO BANCA

The unlisted lender Veneto Banca could launch a capital increase of 500-800 million euros by the end of the year, according to rumours cited by Milano Finanza.

* ANSALDO STS

The closing of the deal with Hitachi may have led to a sort of commercial paralysis at the company, potentially resulting in a 50 percent drop in orders in the first half of this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

RCS expects to finalise the sale of its books unit to Mondadori by mid-August, at the latest Aug. 25 when its board meets to examine first-half results, MF said, adding that there was still no agreement on the price.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Survey presentation on savings with Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro (0930 GMT).

BANZAI

The internet company said on Monday Q2 preliminary revenues were 50 million euros ($54.26 million), up 25 percent year on year. It confirmed FY 2015 revenue growth of about 25 percent.

* DE LONGHI

The company said first-half revenues were up 12.9 percent to 791 million euros.

YOOX GROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

Board meeting on H1 results: BENI STABILI, FINCANTIERI.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................