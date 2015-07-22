The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends report presentation on tax, expenses and recovery (0800 GMT).

ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and May retail sales data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

EXOR

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its planned merger with PartnerRe was superior to a revised Exor offer.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had picked banks for a possible stock market listing in Milan.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to its chairman and CEO to hire a financial advisor as the cooperative bank gears up for consolidation in the sector.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * The three shareholders linked by a shareholder pact - the Monte dei Paschi foundation and Latin American investors BTG Pactual and Fintech - are considering dissolving the pact, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

A reform of the governance structure, with a possible return to a single board system, is close to being decided, Corriere della Sera said.

FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri said on Tuesday its first half net profit fell to 12 million euros from 24 million euros a year ago. Revenues were 2.22 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros a year ago.

Conference call on H1 results Wednesday (0700 GMT).

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Board meeting on H1 results.

