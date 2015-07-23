The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy's battle against rampant tax fraud has suffered a significant setback because of a court ruling that forced out hundreds of managers at the state tax authority, putting a brake on tax inspection.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June extra EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases Q2 Italian economy poll (1220 GMT).

Assogestioni releases June fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

COMPANIES

* EXOR

U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe and Axis said Exor's proposal for PartnerRe was unacceptable to PartnerRe's board in its current form because it still had the potential to subject preferred shareholders to an "onerous annual reporting and penalty regime applicable to prohibited tax shelter transactions under U.s. income tax laws."

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The retail bank is ready to ditch its dual-board governance structure and return to a single board of directors with enhanced powers, several newspapers said.

* BANCA CARIGE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, VENETO BANCA

Larger rival Banca Popolare di Milano is a good fit for the Genoa-based bank but so are other lenders, Carige's Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani told La Stampa newspaper on Thursday. He said no talks were underway. Castelbarco also said the bank would need another year to complete its turnaround.

Unlisted Veneto Banca could launch a capital increase of 500 million euros to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank, Il Messaggero said on Thursday. According to Il Sole 24 Ore the cash call could be for 600-800 million euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said on Wednesday that John Kett, general manager of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles APAC region, was leaving the organization to pursue other interests. Mike Manley, chief operating officer, APAC region and president and CEO jeep brand, will assume Kett's responsibilities, it added.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Infrastructure fund F2i has nearly 10 percent in Italy's Aeroporto di Bologna after the initial public offering of the group earlier this month, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Amber Capital has 10.5 percent of the airport operator, while Investindustrial has 10.3 percent of it after the IPO, according to regulatory filings published by Italy's market watchdog on Wednesday.

SARAS

Business update conference call on refining outlook (1400 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Conference call on Q2 results (0730 GMT).

AZIMUT

Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

Annual general meetings: DAMIANI (1630 GMT), PIQUADRO (0900 GMT).

