DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 30.

POLITICS

The euro zone needs deeper integration to remove the risk of a member country leaving the single currency, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the Financial Times in an interview on Sunday.

Cutting property taxes should not be a priority, the European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told La Stampa on Saturday in a veiled criticism of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's plan to cut taxes on primary residences. Italy should not stray away from its deficit-cutting goals, he said.

The government's spending review commissioner Yoram Gutgeld

told la Repubblica on Sunday spending cuts in the next budget would target inefficiencies in the way some hospitals are run and healthcare supplies are purchased as well as excessive exams being ordered by doctors.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled Italian lender has reduced its exposure to Japanese bank Nomura to within regulatory limits, as required by the European Central Bank, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The bank said on Friday its chairman Alessandro Profumo would step down as expected on August 6.

Monte dei Paschi's banking foundation, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual -- the Tuscan lender's core shareholders -- said on Friday they had indicated the current chairman of the Italian Stock Exchange Massimo Tononi as the bank's new chairman.

Monte dei Paschi's 2-percent investor Alessandro Falciai told Corriere della Sera on Saturday he backed Tononi's appointment.

FIAT CHRYSLER * The U.S. auto safety watchdog, toughening its stance against manufacturer defects, announced on Sunday a record $105 million in fines against Fiat Chrysler over lapses in safety recalls involving millions of vehicles.

The car maker will recall 1.4 million vehicles in the United States to install software to prevent hackers from gaining remote control of the engine, steering and other systems in what federal officials said was the first such action of its kind.

Several newspapers on Saturday quoted former Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo as saying the luxury sports-car brand could be worth 20 billion euros -- or twice the figure recently suggested by Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence group is no longer looking to sell DRS Technologies due to the improved performance of its U.S. unit, a source close to the matter said on Sunday, confirming a press report.

EXOR

The Agnelli family's holding company said on Saturday it was in talks with Britain's Pearson to possibly raise its 4.7 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.

Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services said on Friday it had "significant concerns" about a proposed takeover of PartnerRe Ltd by Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and recommended that PartnerRe's shareholders vote against the deal.

Later on Friday Axis said its board continued to unanimously recommend shareholders vote "for" amalgamation agreement between Axis Capital and PartnerRe. It also said Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Axis shareholders to vote in favour of the tie-up with PartenrRe.

BANCO POPOLARE

The cooperative lender said on Friday it had appointed Mediobanca and BofA Merrill Lynch as advisers for strategic options.

Merger talks will intensify now that the advisers have been appointed but they won't necessarily lead to a deal, CEO Pierfrancesco Saviotti was quoted as saying in Sunday's Il Messaggero.

BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Saviotti has discussed the terms of a potential merger with UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah and valuations should not differ much from current market values, Il Messaggero said on Sunday citing sources among the advisers.

However, a merger between Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano may be an easier option, Il Messaggero said. Talks are less advanced but the CEOs of the two banks are planning a new meeting before the mid-August break.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank will kick off merger talks at the beginning of September when it appoints the advisers, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, mentioning Mediobanca and Barclays as the most likely candidates.

PIRELLI

The closing of China National Chemical Corp's 7.1-billion-euro takeover of the Italian tyre maker is expected in the first 10 days of August, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

The board of RCS will discuss at a meeting on July 30 whether to accept an offer by Mondadori for the publiher's book unit, la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

BANKS

Italian banking lobby ABI said on Saturday non-performing loans would continue to rise this year and the next. The growth rate of gross NPLs is set to slow down to 10.8 percent this year from 17.8 percent in 2014, decreasing further to 4.1 percent in 2016 before turning negative in 2017 when ABI expects a 1.2 percent fall.

ABI sees Italian bank's return-on-equity (ROE) improving to 0.8 percent this year from -2.2 percent in 2014. At 2.6 percent in 2017, Italian banks' ROE would be more than three times lower than before the crisis, ABI said.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Renato Ravanelli, head of Infrastructure fund F2i, told Corriere della Sera on Sunday a new investment vehicle had raised 1.25 billion euros, including nearly 500 million euros from foreign investors. Among them, the paper mentioned Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, South-Korean pension fund National Pension Services and France's BNP Paribas and EDF Investments.

SORIN

Sorin shareholders will buy all the 53,246 shares, for which cash exit rights were exercised, at a price of 2.2043 euros ($2.42) per share, the company said on Friday. * Sorin and Cyberonics said on Monday they would contest claims by Italian state's attorney seeking to stop the planned merger of the companies.

MONDO TV

Mondo TV said on Friday it had reduced its stake in Mondo TV Suisse to 74.45 percent.

ASSITECA

Italian independent broker debuts on AIM bourse segment.

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

MITTEL

Board meeting on Q3 results.

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI

Board meeting on H1 results.

FIERA MILANO

Board meeting on H1 results.

INWIT

Board meeting on H1 results. * RBC starts coverage of the company with a sector perform rating, setting a price target of 4.70 euros.

