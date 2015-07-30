The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury sells between 4.75 billion and 6.25 billion euros in bonds at auction, including its five- and 10-year benchmarks as well as floating-rate certificates maturing in 2022.

COMPANIES (*) ENI

The Italian oil and gas group Eni saw its profits in the second quarter fall 84 percent, well short of expectations, after accounting for a heavy loss at its oil contractor subsidiary Saipem.

(*) GENERALI

The Italian insurer said on Thursday its operating profit in the second quarter of the year rose 16 percent to 1.45 billion euros thanks to strong growth in the life business.

(*) ENEL

Italy's biggest utility stuck to its full-year guidance after posting a 1.5 percent rise in its core earnings in the first half boosted by one-off items, its green business and operations in Latin America and Spain.

(*) EXOR

PartnerRe Ltd, the reinsurance company that has a $6.6 billion merger agreement with Axis Capital Holdings AXS.N, is now willing to negotiate a new deal with rival suitor Exor SpA, according to people familiar with the matter.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

A Canadian law firm said it filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday seeking $4 billion in damages, in connection with the massive recall announced by the automaker earlier in July.

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

(*) SAIPEM

Prosecutors in Brazil said on Wednesday former Petrobras executive Renato Duque had unfairly favored Italy's Saipem on a contract for an undersea gas pipeline for the Lula and Cernambi offshore subsalt fields.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler reported on Monday a 53 percent rise in first-half core profit, broadly in line with expectations, thanks to stellar retail sales growth especially in Asia and North America.

Moncler expects to open 20 shops in the second half of the year, of which four were opened in July.

ITALCEMENTI, ITALMOBILIARE

The Italian cement maker, the takeover target of Germany's HeidelbergCement, said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase in full-year operating profit after a 10 percent increase in the second quarter.

Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it was placing Italcementi's ratings under review for a possible upgrade due to HeidelbergCement's takeover bid.

Conference call on H1 results (1300 GMT). (*) Italmobiliare has not decided yet what to do with the 750 million euros it will pocket from the sale of a controlling stake in Italcementi, Carlo Pesenti, the CEO of the holding company, told Il Sole 24 Ore. Pesenti added he did not see job cuts for Italcementi's workforce following the acquisition by HeidelbergCement.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets denied as groundless a report in an online gossip publication that said the European Central Bank was unhappy with its balance sheet.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on H1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

Spanish unit Mediaset Espana reported on Wednesday a first-half net profit of 98 million euros

PRELIOS

The real estate company reported on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 13 million euros ($14 million) versus a loss of 37.6 million euros a year ago.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear maker has renewed its licence agreement with Burberry until Dec. 2025, it said on Wednesday.

ENI

Alessandro Profumo has been appointed as a non-executive, independent board member, replacing Luigi Zingales.

RCS Mediagroup

Board meeting on preliminary H1 results.

A2A

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

ASTM

Board meeting on H1 results.

BREMBO

Board meeting on H1 results (0700 GMT).

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on H1 results.

FINMECCANICA

Board meeting on H1 results.

MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on H1 results (0830 GMT), followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1130 GMT).

PININFARINA

Board meeting on H1 results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SNAI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SORIN

Board meeting on H1 results.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

YOOX

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

