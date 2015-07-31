The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June unemployment data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); June producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases July asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it would raise FCA's rating by one notch to 'BB' if the group removed the remaining contractual restrictions limiting free flow of cash between FCA and its U.S. subsidiary.

FCA on Thursday reported robust second-quarter earnings and better margins in North America as charging higher prices for its vehicles helped it gain ground on more profitable U.S. rivals.

(*) ENI

The CEO told MF he hoped the sale of a further stake in its gas field in Mozambique could take place in 2016.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said advertising sales for July and August in its home market were positive but it was hard to predict results for the year due to low market visibility and economic volatility.

Mediaset's Italian advertising sales are expected to grow 'low single digit' in July-August but there is no reason to change a full-year growth forecast of 2-4 percent, a top executive told an analyst call.

The broadcaster is very close to sealing a commercial agreement with Telecom Italia, CFO Marco Giordani told an analyst call.

YOOX

Yoox said it expected business to grow this year after posting broadly flat first-half core earnings with higher sales offset by rising costs, as the online fashion retailer prepares for a merger with rival Net-a-Porter.

Yoox's head of investor relations Silvia Scagnelli told an analyst call a consensus forecast of around 60 million euros for Yoox's 2015 EBITDA was "pretty reasonable."

PININFARINA

The troubled Italian car designer is still hoping to clinch a sale to Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra but has begun drafting a stand-alone business plan as its financial position worsens.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

Holds conference call on H1 results (0700 GMT)

GEOX

The Italian shoe maker said on Thursday it should meet full-year market expectations for an EBITDA of 68-70 million euros after same-store sales rose 8 percent in the second quarter.

TREVI GROUP

The group cut its 2015 EBIT guidance to forecast a loss of 30-40 million euros due to extra costs incurred on an offshore rigs contract due to strong winds at sea between May and July.

(*) ATLANTIA

Fabrizio Palenzona, chairman of Atlantia's airport unit Aeroporti di Roma, told Il Messaggero in an interview passenger traffic at Rome's airports was up 5.6 percent in the last three months and 7.3 percent in the last week alone. The Rome airports' operator does not need fresh capital, he said.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker's CEO told an analyst call there were a number of acquisition dossiers on the table but the company was in no hurry to close any of them.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher posted first-half core earnings before extraordinary items of 5 million euros, from a loss of 4 million euros a year before, and said it would pocket 21 million euros from the sale of a 45 percent in Finelco, which owns three radios stations.

(*) ITALCEMENTI

HeidelbergCement CEO Bernd Scheifele told Corriere della Sera in an interview it was planning a sale of plants in the United States and Belgium for antitrust purposes and would consider whether to centralise some corporate functions such as purchases.

(*) UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

With the exit of Managing Director Roberto Nicastro, the bank is set to hand Marina Natale responsibilities over finance and relations with regulators, in particular the ECB, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Current Monte dei Paschi CFO Bernardo Mingrone is set to return to UniCredit, the paper said.

PARMALAT

Parmalat has settled a dispute with Standard & Poor's related to the ratings the agency had assigned to the Italian dairy group before its collapse in December 2003.

The dairy group confirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting an 8 percent drop in first-half EBITDA to 169 million euros due to hyper-inflation in Venezuela.

(*) ENERTRONICA

The solar power group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy 51 percent of energy trading and distribution company Energ.it in a reverse takeover that will hand shareholders in Energ.it a 10 percent stake in Enertronica.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The media group's first-half net loss narrowed to 0.9 million euros from 5.2 million euros a year earlier.

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE

The Italian moka pot maker said it had raised 13.3 million euros from shareholders in a cash call that had been 95 percent subscribed. It will offer unexercised subscription rights from Aug. 3.

RISANAMENTO

The Italian property group posted a first-half loss of 19 million euros from a profit of 198 million euros a year earlier.

SAVE

The airport group posted a 16 percent rise in first-half EBITDA on a 6 percent increase in revenues.

SNAI

The Italian gaming company reported a first-half net profit of 0.3 million euros from a loss of 7 million euros a year ago.

VENETO BANCA

The unlisted cooperative bank said on Thursday it had appointed Chief Financial Officer Cristiano Carrus as general manager replacing Vincenzo Consoli who was set to leave the group after 26 years.

POSTE ITALIANE

Releases H1 results.

PITECO

Debuts on AIM segment.

SPACE2

Debuts on MIV segment.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................