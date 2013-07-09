The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
COMPANIES
FIAT
CEO Sergio Marchionne gives speech at the Sevel small truck
factory in central Italy on Tuesday morning.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Fiat Industrial holds extraordinary shareholder meeting on
Tuesday afternoon on its merger with fully-controlled CNH,
followed by press conference with Chairman Marchionne.
BANCO POPOLARE
Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its long-term credit
ratings on Italian mutual lender Banco Popolare to 'Ba3', citing
concerns over asset quality.
BUZZI UNICEM
The cement maker launched on Tuesday the placement of
equity-linked bonds maturing in July 2019 and worth up to 200
million euros, it said in a statement.
* SNAM
Il Sole 24 Ore said the European antitrust body is expected
to clear the acquisition by Snam, in consortium with Singapore's
Gic and France's EDF, of the TIGF gas network business.
ENI
Eni said on Monday absorbent pads had been used to mop up
very small amounts of hydrocarbons that had escaped from its
refinery in Taranto after a storm had triggered a power
blackout. Outside a zone of containment where absorption was
under way, there was no trace of any hydrocarbons off the coast,
it said.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
RCS Mediagroup investor Diego Della Valle said on Monday
the publisher's core shareholders, including Fiat, should exit
the company to preserve press freedom.
FASHION
LVMH said on Monday it has acquired 80 percent of
Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana for 2 billion
euros, boosting the French group's presence in high-end
handcrafted products popular with Asian buyers.
