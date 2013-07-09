The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne gives speech at the Sevel small truck factory in central Italy on Tuesday morning.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Fiat Industrial holds extraordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday afternoon on its merger with fully-controlled CNH, followed by press conference with Chairman Marchionne.

BANCO POPOLARE

Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its long-term credit ratings on Italian mutual lender Banco Popolare to 'Ba3', citing concerns over asset quality.

BUZZI UNICEM

The cement maker launched on Tuesday the placement of equity-linked bonds maturing in July 2019 and worth up to 200 million euros, it said in a statement.

* SNAM

Il Sole 24 Ore said the European antitrust body is expected to clear the acquisition by Snam, in consortium with Singapore's Gic and France's EDF, of the TIGF gas network business.

ENI

Eni said on Monday absorbent pads had been used to mop up very small amounts of hydrocarbons that had escaped from its refinery in Taranto after a storm had triggered a power blackout. Outside a zone of containment where absorption was under way, there was no trace of any hydrocarbons off the coast, it said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS Mediagroup investor Diego Della Valle said on Monday the publisher's core shareholders, including Fiat, should exit the company to preserve press freedom.

FASHION

LVMH said on Monday it has acquired 80 percent of Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana for 2 billion euros, boosting the French group's presence in high-end handcrafted products popular with Asian buyers.

