The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

ROME- Government meets on 'IMU', real estate tax.

COMPANIES

BB Biotech holds board meetings on H1 results.

Brunello Cucinelli holds board meetings on preliminary H1 results.

Maire Tecnimont capital increase ends.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting- 0730 GMT.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services company said on Wednesday it is working with U.S. authorities in an investigation into possible irregularities involving contracts in Algeria. It also said it will take legal action against former employees.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................