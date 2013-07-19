The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy's centre-left Democratic Party agreed on Thursday to back its centre-right coalition partner's interior minister in a no confidence vote, heading off a potential crisis for Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile government.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases May industrial orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Top insurers including Generali will have to hold more capital from 2019 to cover risks they pose to the financial system should they go bust, global regulators said on Thursday.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority controlled by Fiat, is recalling 60,720 imported cars in China to fix faulty air bags among other problems, China's top quality watchdog said on Friday.

Production of Chrysler's new 2014 Jeep Cherokee is expected to reach full capacity by September, the company said.

Fiat has completed the syndication of a three-year revolving credit facility with 19 banks, raising the amount of the facility to 2.1 billion euros from 2.0 billion euros.

BANKS

Shares in French, Italian and Spanish banks extended gains on Thursday afternoon trading, with sentiment on the sector bolstered after the European Central Bank expanded the list of eligible collateral to include more asset-backed securities.

* POPOLARE DI MILANO

Goldman Sachs raises to 'buy' from 'neutral'

* MONTE DEI PASCHI

Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Regulator IVASS's decision on whether to approve the merger between Fondiaria and Unipol could arrive before an August 19 deadline, Corriere della Sera said.

* LUXOTTICA

The company is mulling the issue of a bond in the fourth quarter as part of a EMTN programme worth up to to billion euros, weekly il Mondo said.

IMPREGILO

Salini, which is due to complete its merger with Impregilo in the autumn, has mandated banks for a euro-denominated bond expected to mature in 2018 and be worth 350 million euros.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The enginnering company has raised 133 million euros ($174 million) in a rights issue that was over 99 percent subscribed, it said on Thursday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The cashmere specialist reiterated its pledge to deliver double-digit full-year growth on Thursday when it posted a 16.5 percent rise in preliminary first-half revenue.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Media businessman Urbano Cairo has bought 11.9 million shares in publisher RCS MediaGroup, corresponding to a stake of around 2.9 percent.

