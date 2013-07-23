The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Treasury announces sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

COMPANIES

* MEDIASET

JP Morgan raises target price to 3.70 euros from 1.70 euros; rating "neutral"

* ATLANTIA :

Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equal weight, increasing its price target to 15 euros from 13.33 euros

* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

A group of Italian investors has been formed to bid for Italian payment systems company SIA, in which Intesa and UniCredit hold stakes of 30 percent and 5 percent, respectively, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MONTE PASCHI

Italian outsourcing company Bassilichi said on Monday it had made a bid to buy back-office assets of bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

