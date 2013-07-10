(Refiles to add Italy to headline)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT CRISIS
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign
credit rating on Tuesday to BBB from BBB-plus and left its
outlook on negative, citing concerns about prospects for an
economy stuck in its worst recession since World War Two
.
Treasury sells 2.5 billion euros BOTs, short-term bills,
maturing on Dec. 19, 2013 and 7.0 billion euros BOTs maturing on
July 14, 2014. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
POLITICS
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's final
appeal against a prison term for tax fraud is expected to be
heard in court on July 30, much earlier than expected, his
lawyers said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases May industrial
output data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May
statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based
banks.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia's plan to spin off its domestic phone lines
won plaudits on Tuesday from the telecommunications regulator,
who said the move was bold and innovative and could earn the
former monopoly regulatory benefits.
FIAT
Fiat SpA will put new investments on hold until it gets a
clearer idea of the impact of a court ruling that a portion of
Italy's labour rules are unconstitutional, its chief executive,
Sergio Marchionne, said on Tuesday.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's
shareholders approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH on
Tuesday in what may be a template for a later link-up between
sister company Fiat and Chrysler.
GENERALI
Generali, Italy's leading insurer, plans to buy the 7
percent of Generali Deutschland it does not already own, as part
of a plan to take full control of its strategic assets and
simplify the group.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it would
invest around 700 million euros ($895 million) to convert and
relaunch its loss-making Gela refinery in Sicily to adjust its
output to market demand and deal with a crisis in the sector.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A motion will be presented to the Siena city council meeting
on Friday to delay a change to the bylaws of the bank that aims
to remove the 4 percent cap on shareholding voting rights, MF
said without citing sources. The city council has a major say in
the bank through its main foundation shareholder.
* ENEL
The S&P sovereign downgrade will force Enel to shelve plans
to launch a hybrid bond at least until September, Il Sole 24 Ore
said.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Rights in RCS Mediagroup not yet exercised by shareholders
as part of its capital increase will be offered today. The
subscription period ends on July 16.
The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said on Tuesday
it was assessing whether car maker Fiat's stake
increase in publisher RCS Mediagroup might raise any barriers to
competition.
