POLITICS

Italian government meets on 'IMU', real estate tax.

BERNANKE

* Stock markets around the world rose on Wednesday and U.S. Treasuries yields slipped after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for the U.S. central bank to end its stimulus program was not set in stone.

REGULATOR

* Italy's market regulator Consob presents its risk outlook in Milan at 1415 GMT.

COMPANIES

*TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company's indirect shareholder Telefonica has had discussions with Brazilian phone regulator Anatel to sort out what will happen to Telecom Italia's assets in Brazil, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore reports Thursday. Telefonica looks set to become Telecom Italia's main shareholder in September when Generali and Mediobanca ask to sell their stake.

BB BIOTECH

The healthcare investment company holds board meetings on H1 results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The cashmere goods maker holds board meetings on preliminary H1 results.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

A capital increase for the engineering and construction firm ends.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's oldest bank holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting to decide on changes to ownership rules that could pave the way to a takeover.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services company said on Wednesday it is working with U.S. authorities in an investigation into possible irregularities involving contracts in Algeria. It also said it will take legal action against former employees.

