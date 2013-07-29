The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would not
flee Italy and was ready to go to jail rather than face house
arrest or community service if a court upholds his conviction
for tax fraud next week.
All the ministers in Enrico Letta's left-right coalition
government have published their incomes and assets online,
aiming to set an example of transparency as they step up the
fight against tax evasion.
ECONOMY
Italy's economy will begin emerging from its longest slump
since World War Two in the fourth quarter of this year and
should grow through 2014, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni
said.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases July business
confidence data (0800 GMT) and June wage inflation data (0900
GMT).
Expected release of Assogestioni's June fund flows data.
Treasury sells BOTs, short-term bills. Subscriptions close
at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
*MONTE DEI PASCHI
Brussels is demanding that the struggling Italian bank be
subjected to tougher penalties before it approves the 3.9
billion euro bailout the bank needs to stay afloat, the
Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a letter from EU
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
The EU's competition enforcer told Italy that the proposed
restructuring plan for the 500-year-old lender is too soft on
executive pay, cost-cutting and treatment of creditors,
according to private correspondence seen by the Financial Times.
*IMPREGILO, ANSALDO STS
The Italian construction firm and the railways technology
group said early on Monday they are part of a consortium winning
a $6 billion contract to help build a $22 billion subways system
in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
FINMECCANICA, ENI, ENEL
In his interview with Rome daily Il Messaggero, Economy
Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni declined to comment when asked if
the state could sell its stakes in companies like Finmeccanica,
Enel and Eni to help cut debt.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, BANCO POPOLARE
Banco Popolare said on Saturday it and Pandette SRL now hold
a stake of 0.91 percent in the publisher, down from 3.52 percent
before a capital increase.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
The chain of companies that controls tyre maker Pirelli
could be further shortened in the next few months by merging a
number of holding companies led by Pirelli chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
MEDIOLANUM
The company does not plan to be part of the M&A drive in the
asset management sector, chairman Ennio Doris told Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday.
AEFFE.MI
Board meeting on H1 results and conference call.
CIR
Board meeting on H1 results.
COFIDE
Board meeting on H1 results.
VIANINI LAVORI
Board meeting on H1 results.
ANSALDO STS
Conference call on H1 results expected.
BIOERA Bioera
Shareholders meeting.
