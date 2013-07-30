The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The fate of Italy's fragile government hangs on a ruling by
the supreme court, which meets on Tuesday to decide whether to
uphold a tax fraud conviction against former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi.
DEBT
Treasury sells 2-3 billion euros 5-year BTPs, maturing on
June 1, 2018 and 3-3.75 billion euros of new 10-year BTPs
maturing on March 1, 2024.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The Bank of Italy has extended inspections of bad loans at
20 of the country's banks, in a wide-ranging review that could
prompt asset sales to meet tougher provisioning criteria, it
said in a document on Monday.
BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
The Italian treasury said in a note on Monday the informal
dialogue on the bank's restructuring plan between the ministry
and the EU Commission was the normal process for determining the
compatibility of public funding and the EU laws on state aid.
FIAT
The carmaker releases its second-quarter results on Tuesday.
SAIPEM
The oil services group, that has issued two profit warnings
so far this year, releases second-quarter results on Tuesday.
FONDIARIA SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO
ASSICURAZIONI
Ordinary shareholders meetings of insurer Fondiaria SAI, its
parent company Premafin Finanziaria and its unit Milano
Assicurazioni, as the group gears up to merge with Unipol.
TOD'S
Italian businessman Diego Della Valle is set to pocket
around $136 million profit through the planned sale of U.S.
department store operator Saks that was announced on
Monday. ž
RESULTS
Board meetings on H1 results:
Acea
Mondadori Editore
Gtech
Italcementi,
Mediolanum
Sorin
Telecom Italia Media.
