POLITICS

The fate of Italy's fragile government hangs on a ruling by the supreme court, which meets on Tuesday to decide whether to uphold a tax fraud conviction against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-3 billion euros 5-year BTPs, maturing on June 1, 2018 and 3-3.75 billion euros of new 10-year BTPs maturing on March 1, 2024.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The Bank of Italy has extended inspections of bad loans at 20 of the country's banks, in a wide-ranging review that could prompt asset sales to meet tougher provisioning criteria, it said in a document on Monday.

BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian treasury said in a note on Monday the informal dialogue on the bank's restructuring plan between the ministry and the EU Commission was the normal process for determining the compatibility of public funding and the EU laws on state aid.

FIAT

The carmaker releases its second-quarter results on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

The oil services group, that has issued two profit warnings so far this year, releases second-quarter results on Tuesday.

FONDIARIA SAI, PREMAFIN, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Ordinary shareholders meetings of insurer Fondiaria SAI, its parent company Premafin Finanziaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni, as the group gears up to merge with Unipol.

TOD'S

Italian businessman Diego Della Valle is set to pocket around $136 million profit through the planned sale of U.S. department store operator Saks that was announced on Monday. ž

RESULTS

Board meetings on H1 results:

Acea

Mondadori Editore

Gtech

Italcementi,

Mediolanum

Sorin

Telecom Italia Media.

