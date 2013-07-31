The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italy's supreme court on Tuesday began hearing Silvio
Berlusconi's last appeal against a jail sentence and ban from
public office in a case which could endanger the country's shaky
coalition government if the conviction is confirmed.
ECONOMY
Statistics institute ISTAT releases June unemployment data,
July flash CPI and HICP data, June industrial producer prices.
Reuters releases July asset allocation.
BONDS
Italian government bonds firmed on Tuesday after a smooth
debt auction that defied political uncertainty as a court
considered whether former premier Silvio Berlusconi should be
jailed.
COMPANIES
* FIAT
Fiat won a partial victory on Tuesday in its path to a full
buyout of Chrysler after a U.S. judge accepted the Italian
carmaker's legal positions in two pivotal disputes with an
autoworkers' health-care trust that is a minority Chrysler
shareholder.
Fiat's U.S. unit Chrysler, which generates most of the
group's net profit, lowered its outlook as it struggled to fill
orders due to parts shortages, hitting the Italian automaker's
shares.
Fiat said on Tuesday it is preparing the filings for an
initial public offering for its Chrysler unit and could submit
the filings by the end of the year.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia's Chief Executive Franco Bernabe may discuss
a capital hike for the company during in a gathering with the
main shareholders scheduled for Wednesday, ahead of a board
meeting of Thursday, daily Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.
* FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland will not present any bid
to supply helicopters to the U.S. Administration, daily Sole 24
Ore reported on Wednesday.
* BANCA CARIGE, POP EMILIA ROMAGNA,
VENETO BANCA, BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA
The five mid-tier lenders were the targets of in-depth
inspections carried out by Italy's central bank, daily Milano
Finanza reported on Wednesday.
* RISANAMENTO
The board of the Italian property developer may give on
Wednesday its greelight to a deal with real estate company Idea
Fimit to sell its Santa Giulia redevelopment area, daily
Corriere della Sera reported.
SAIPEM
Saipem appointed a corporate law veteran to its board on
Tuesday as the Italian oil service group seeks to draw a line
under profit warnings and a corruption probe that have wiped out
half its market worth.
* SNAM
Italian gas transport group Snam said on Wednesday
its operating profits rose 0.7 percent in the first half as a
strong performance in its storage and transport business offset
lower gas demand.
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker reported on Tuesday a 10.6 percent drop in
first-half core earnings, hit by lower sales, and the group said
it expected operating results for the second half to be in line
with last year.
GEOX
The shoe maker plans to return to growth by closing
unprofitable stores, pushing harder into emerging markets and
cutting costs through layoffs and a reduced product offering,
the company said on Tuesday.
MONDADORI
The book and magazine publisher said on Tuesday it expected
a second-half gross operating profit in-line or even higher
compared to a year ago, although the full-year 2013 results will
be lower.
GTECH
The gaming group on Tuesday reported a 5.2 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings, slightly above expectations, and
reiterated its guidance for the full year.
BANCA MARCHE
The small lender denying on Tuesday press reports it was in
talks with the Bank of Italy over solutions to a capital
shortfall. The bank, in which larger peer Intesa Sanpaolo
holds a 5.8 percent stake, said it would issue a
statement following a board meeting on Thursday to discuss
preliminary first-half data.
The following companies are expected to publish interim
results on Wednesday:
A2A
ACEA
AUTOGRILL
BANCA CARIGE
BREMBO
ENEL GREEN POWER
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
FINMECCANICA
PARMALAT
RCS MEDIAGROUP
YOOX
SNAM.
For more details on today's events please see the full
