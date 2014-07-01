The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy takes over the EU presidency for second half of 2014.

ECONOMY

Italy's economic prospects have weakened since the start of this year and growth for the year will probably be only slightly above zero, the national statistics bureau, ISTAT, said on Monday.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview there was no need of corrective budget measures in the face of weaker than expected economic growth. He said if growth is slower than expected there will be "implications" for Italy's finances but added that any decision will be taken when more accurate estimates are made.

Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases May unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said that, thanks to proceeds from its 5-billion-euro cash call, it would repay on Tuesday 3 billion euros of state aid plus interest.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, CEO Fabrizio Viola reaffirmed its 2014 targets saying results would benefit from one-off items such as a 73 million euro capital gain in the second quarter from the sale of Anima. He said Monte Paschi's shareholder base has become fragmented after the capital increase, adding the bank would not actively pursue tie-ups.

FINECO

Hedge fund Algebris Investments will emerge as one of the top shareholders in Fineco bank, controlled by Italy's No.1 lender UniCredit, following the online broker's initial public offering, Algebris CEO Davide Serra said on Monday.

* Demand for shares in Fineco exceeded 2.9 times the offer in its initial public offering which ended this week, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Chrysler will sell a rebadged Mitsubishi Motors Corp compact sedan in Mexico, in a five-year deal that will help the Japanese automaker maintain production levels at its hard-hit Thailand production base.

Brazil will extend a tax break for the car and furniture industries until the end of the year to help boost sales depressed by a slowing economy, the government said on Monday.

OLIDATA

Acer Incorporated Europe has sold its 29.87 percent stake in Olidata to Le Fonti Capital Partner for around 1 million euros or 0.10 euros a share, the company said late on Monday.

IPOs

The Italian stock exchange has given its green light to the stock market listing of Rottapharm, according to filings from Borsa Italiana.

Hera merger with Amga Udine operative by today.

