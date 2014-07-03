The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kicked off Italy's six-month spell in the rotating presidency of the European Union with a fresh call for action to boost economic growth in the 28-member bloc.

EU Commissioners and President Jose Manuel Barroso meet Italian government on EU Presidency (to July 4).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat said late on Wednesday it had called a shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 to approve the merger between the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler.

Brazilian auto dealers slashed this year's sales forecasts on Wednesday despite extended tax breaks for the industry, which is struggling with tighter credit and plunging consumer confidence.

U.S. safety regulators are demanding an explanation for what they say is Chrysler's slow pace in making fixes to protect rear fuel tanks in older model Jeep SUVs even though the regulators have accepted the automaker's remedy in the case of lower-speed crashes. * Mazda is not looking for an equity partner, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Mazda Europe No. 1 Jeffrey Guyton who was answering a question on a possible alliance with Fiat Chrysler.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday it had slapped fines worth 4.338 million euros on former managers and auditors at the bank.

* ENI

The oil and gas group's 43 percent stake in oil service group Saipem is up for sale, La Repubblica said, without citing sources. As the major focuses on its upstream business, many of its refineries in Italy will be converted in deposits.

SAIPEM

Market regulator Consob said on Wednesday it had fined Saipem 10,000 euros for irregularities regarding the register of people having access to privileged information.

BANCA GENERALI

Net inflows in June totaled 419 million euros, Banca Generali said on Wednesday, adding it was its best month ever achieved.

MEDIASET * The TV company is heading towards an agreement over its pay-TV business in Spain that will see it sell its 22 percent stake in Digital Plus to Telefonica while clinching a commercial agreement to provide content to the Spanish pay TV, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It added the agreement could see Telefonica buy a stake in Mediaset's Italian pay TV Premium.

Judgment expected on trial in Mediatrade case.

FINCANTIERI

Debuts on bourse's main segment with opening ceremony at 0615 GMT.

ITALCEMENTI

Takeover offer on Ciments Francais shares ends.

POLTRONA FRAU

Delisted as of Thursday.

ROTTAPHARM

Italian pharmaceuticals company starts IPO; ends on July 10.

SISAL

Italian gaming group starts IPO; ends on July 14.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................