The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
EU countries can get more time to cut budget gaps provided
they deliver reforms with a clear long-term impact, the head of
the Eurogroup said on Monday, a condition that could limit
Italy's choice of measures.
Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Monday cancelled a
meeting with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to
discuss fundamental reforms, with each side blaming the other
for the failure to meet.
The Vatican bank will soon hive off its investment
activities and transform itself into an institution dedicated
mostly to payment services for the Roman Catholic Church,
Vatican sources said on Monday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May
statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based
banks.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6.5
billion euros of Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction
on July 10.
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on July 11.
COMPANIES
* GENERALI
Italy's state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on
Tuesday it had completed the placement of a 1.913 percent stake
in insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI at a price of 15.7
euros per share.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italian holding company Carlo Tassara said on Monday it had
sold 231.27 million shares of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo in recent months.
The bank's shareholder Compagnia di San Paolo decided on
Monday to indicate 6.5 percent as the minimum threshold for its
stake in the lender from a previous threshold of 7.96 percent.
Compagnia currently holds 9.7 percent of the bank.
* UNICREDIT
The bank will pay 224 million euros to refund savers for the
effects of the bankruptcy several years ago of Italian food
company Cirio, Il Corriere della Sera said.
EXOR
Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it had revised
its first-quarter consolidated net loss to 38.1 million euros
from 83.2 million euros due to accounting changes related to
Fiat's FIA.MI buyout of U.S. unit Chrysler.
FIAT
Fiat's founding Agnelli family may tighten its grip on the
carmaker after its merger with U.S. unit Chrysler and a Wall
Street listing later this year, a U.S. regulatory filing showed.
Carmakers in Brazil are forecasting the worst drop in
production in 16 years after plunging June output highlighted a
severe industry slump despite ongoing government stimulus.
* CIR
An agreement on the debt restructuring of troubled energy
unit Sorgenia has been reached and is expected to be signed off
this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said. After a 400 million euro capital
increase, Monte Paschi will own 22 percent of Sorgenia, UBI
Banca 18 percent, Banco Popolare 11.5 percent, Unicredit 9.8
percent and Intesa Sanpaolo 9.7 percent, it said.
FINMECCANICA, SIEMENS
Ansaldo Energia is an interesting company and in a European
perspective would be a good alliance, the CEO of Germany's
Siemens said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera. "Our
doors are open at any time, if Ansaldo wants to come it only
needs to call," Joe Kaeser was quoted as saying. Kaeser said
Siemens wanted to grow in Italy.
ENI
Trade unions say they will meet Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi on
Tuesday to discuss the future of the oil major's refineries in
Italy.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Arbitration to decide who will bear the Panama Canal
expansion project's $1.6 billion cost overrun, a dispute that
temporarily halted work earlier this year, will begin in
closed-door sessions in Miami later this month, according to
lawyers arguing the matter.
INDESIT
The Merloni family recently received the binding offers for
Indesit from adviser Goldman Sachs and is leaning towards
reaching an agreement with the U.S. group Whirlpool, La
Repubblica said.
* IGD
IGD said on Tuesday it had approved a capital increase of up
to 200 million euros. It also said it had approved the
acquisition of a real estate portfolio for 92.7 million euros.
* MONCLER, MITTEL
Mittel has sold the last shares it had in Moncler following
the end of a lock-up period after Moncler's IPO last year, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
MEDIACONTECH
Holds annual general meeting (0700 GMT).
