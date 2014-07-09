The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Milan, Italian European Presidency, Justice and Internal
Affairs Council meeting ends.
Rome, social security agency INAIL presents annual report
with Chairman Massimo De Felice, Labour Minister Giuliano
Poletti (0900 GMT).
UniCredit holds news conference to present new
banking service model, with CEO Federico Ghizzoni (1130 GMT).
Italy is in talks with other European Union states about
sharing the burden of rescuing migrants crossing the
Mediterranean in crowded boats from North Africa, senior
officials meeting in Milan said on Tuesday.
Jean-Claude Juncker denied on Tuesday that he favoured a
federal European superstate as he sought the support of British
Conservatives and other eurosceptics for his presidency of the
European Commission, but his assurances drew a cool
response.
ECONOMY
Italy and its allies will receive no special leeway in
meeting EU budget rules, European officials agreed on Tuesday,
as Germany resisted attempts to soft-pedal on long-promised
spending reforms.
DEBT
The yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose on Tuesday,
as selling pressure ahead of large new debt issues picked up
after a European Central Bank board member talked down the
prospect of a broad-based asset-buying programme.
The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to
7.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular
mid-month auction on July 11.
COMPANIES
ENI
Italy's Eni could be at risk of a credit downgrade if it
fails to turn around its troubled refining business soon, Fitch
Ratings said on Tuesday, as a meeting between the oil major and
trade unions over the threat of plant closures ended
inconclusively.
MEDIASET
An Italian court on Tuesday acquitted two Mediaset
executives, including Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the son of the
former prime minister, of alleged tax fraud relating to the TV
group's broadcasting rights firm Mediatrade.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power EGPW.MI said
on Tuesday it had signed a $400 million capital contribution
agreement with a consortium led by J.P. Morgan for two wind
projects in the United States with a total installed capacity of
350 MW.
MEDIOLANUM
Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday net inflows
at its Banca Mediolaum unit were 275 million euros ($375.11
million) in June.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The group is keen to hold onto its stake in Brazilian unit
TIM Brasil and is not looking for any buyers, Chief Executive
Marco Patuano said, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, reiterating
previous comments that the asset was not up for sale.
* SARAS
The refiner is considering a bond issue for up to 500
million euros to repay debt of around 280 million euros maturing
over the next 12 months, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* GENERALI, MEDIOBANCA
Mediobanca will wait until the end of 2015 or early 2016 to
sell a 3 percent holding in the insurer and bring its stake to
around 10 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* ITALCEMENTI
After the bid on Ciments Francais, which will see the
Italian cement maker take up 100 percent of the French peer at
the end of this month, the company is looking to grow in Asia,
Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, CEO Carlo Pesenti said
in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
* LVENTURE GROUP
Market regulator Consob has approved the group's prospectus
for admission to trading on the Milan bourse, LVenture said in a
statement.
SORGENIA, CIR
There are good conditions for reaching an agreement over
debt restructuring at CIR's energy group Sorgenia, the chief
executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Sorgenia's
creditors, said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it
had received orders worth nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.8
billion) for a 1 billion euro 10-year covered
bond.
* FINMECCANICA
The refinancing of a 2.4 billion euro credit line is
expected to be completed on Wednesday, Corriere della Sera said.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, KKR
The project between Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and U.S.
private equity firm KKR to pool some problematic loans of the
two Italian lenders should conclude in the fall, Intesa's CEO
Carlo Messina said on the sidelines of an event in
Milan.
Intesa will consider in the next two months whether to join
the European Central Bank's Targeted Longer Term Refinancing
Operation (TLTRO), intended to encourage banks to increase
lending to credit-starved companies, Messina added.
ALITALIA
Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Alitalia's creditors, is ready to
make its contribution to ensure that the deal with Etihad
Airways can be concluded and the bank can sell its stake in the
airline starting from 2017 when the carrier is expected to
return to making profit, Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said on the
sidelines of an event in Milan.
* The number of job cuts at the airline may be reduced to
around 1,200 from the previously anticipated 2,250, with the
difference to be relocated to other companies, various papers
said. The talks around job cuts at the airline are expected to
be finalised before Etihad Airways CEO arrives in Italy on
Tuesday next week, the papers added.
SACOM
Holds bond holders' meeting (1530 GMT) and extraordinary
shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).
