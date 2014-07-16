The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Jean-Claude Juncker won a wide endorsement from the European
Parliament on Tuesday to be the next head of the executive
European Commission after setting out a "grand coalition"
investment programme to help revive Europe's
economy.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANKS
Credit rating agency Moody's said on Tuesday it was keeping
a negative outlook on Italy's banking system due to continued
deterioration of asset quality and low
profitability.
GTECH
The Italian lottery operator said it will buy Las
Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology
IGT.N for $4.7 billion in cash and stock to increase its scale
and offerings in the global gaming market.
A unit of Turkish tourism company Net Holding won
a privatisation tender on Tuesday to operate the country's
national lottery for 10 years with a bid of $2.76 billion. It
beat offers from two rival consortia: one composed of Czech
investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital, and Italian gaming
company GTECH SpA, the other Turkey's ERG-Ahlatci
consortium.
TELECOM ITALIA
The break-up of investment vehicle Telco, which holds 22.3
percent in the phone group, will only take place after its
shareholders fully repay its 2.5 billion euros in debt, Il Sole
24 Ore said.
SNAM, TERNA
China's state power grid is a few steps away from getting
30-35 percent of CDP Reti, the company which holds 30 percent of
Snam and will also receive from CDP a 29.9 percent stake in
Terna, Corriere della Sera said.
ENEL
The government of Romania may be looking to buy the 64.4
percent in Distributie Muntenia held by Enel or could give up
its right to buy that stake to favour a foreign buyer such as
the State Grid Corporation of China, said Il Sole 24 Ore.
ALITALIA, UNICREDIT AND INTESA SANPAOLO
James Hogan, the CEO of Etihad - which is in talks to buy a
stake in ailing carrier Alitalia - holds a news conference in
Rome on first direct flight Rome-Abu Dhabi (0900 GMT).
Talks between Alitalia and the unions continued through the
night over staff costs following an industrial agreement the
Italian airline reached with Etihad.
* The final deal between Alitalia and Etihad is expected to be
signed on July 25 before an Alitalia shareholder meeting
scheduled for that same day, according to Il Messaggero.
* INDESIT
CEO Marco Milani will remain in his post even after
U.S.-listed Whirlpool takes control of the company, La
Repubblica said.
INTERMONTE
Brokerage Intermonte is acting as a global coordinator and
bookrunner on three Italian initial public offerings, one of
which should materialize this summer and the other two in the
fourth quarter.
FRETTE AND CHANGE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Private equity group Change Capital Partners has bought a
majority stake in Italian luxury linen maker Frette for an
undisclosed sum, aiming to revive sales at the brand that has
kitted out royalty, top hotels and oceans liners.
LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP
Film production and distribution company debuts on AIM
bourse segment.
