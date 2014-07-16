The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Jean-Claude Juncker won a wide endorsement from the European Parliament on Tuesday to be the next head of the executive European Commission after setting out a "grand coalition" investment programme to help revive Europe's economy.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

Credit rating agency Moody's said on Tuesday it was keeping a negative outlook on Italy's banking system due to continued deterioration of asset quality and low profitability.

GTECH

The Italian lottery operator said it will buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology IGT.N for $4.7 billion in cash and stock to increase its scale and offerings in the global gaming market.

A unit of Turkish tourism company Net Holding won a privatisation tender on Tuesday to operate the country's national lottery for 10 years with a bid of $2.76 billion. It beat offers from two rival consortia: one composed of Czech investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital, and Italian gaming company GTECH SpA, the other Turkey's ERG-Ahlatci consortium.

TELECOM ITALIA

The break-up of investment vehicle Telco, which holds 22.3 percent in the phone group, will only take place after its shareholders fully repay its 2.5 billion euros in debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SNAM, TERNA

China's state power grid is a few steps away from getting 30-35 percent of CDP Reti, the company which holds 30 percent of Snam and will also receive from CDP a 29.9 percent stake in Terna, Corriere della Sera said.

ENEL

The government of Romania may be looking to buy the 64.4 percent in Distributie Muntenia held by Enel or could give up its right to buy that stake to favour a foreign buyer such as the State Grid Corporation of China, said Il Sole 24 Ore.

ALITALIA, UNICREDIT AND INTESA SANPAOLO

James Hogan, the CEO of Etihad - which is in talks to buy a stake in ailing carrier Alitalia - holds a news conference in Rome on first direct flight Rome-Abu Dhabi (0900 GMT).

Talks between Alitalia and the unions continued through the night over staff costs following an industrial agreement the Italian airline reached with Etihad. * The final deal between Alitalia and Etihad is expected to be signed on July 25 before an Alitalia shareholder meeting scheduled for that same day, according to Il Messaggero.

* INDESIT

CEO Marco Milani will remain in his post even after U.S.-listed Whirlpool takes control of the company, La Repubblica said.

INTERMONTE

Brokerage Intermonte is acting as a global coordinator and bookrunner on three Italian initial public offerings, one of which should materialize this summer and the other two in the fourth quarter.

FRETTE AND CHANGE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Private equity group Change Capital Partners has bought a majority stake in Italian luxury linen maker Frette for an undisclosed sum, aiming to revive sales at the brand that has kitted out royalty, top hotels and oceans liners.

LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP

Film production and distribution company debuts on AIM bourse segment.

