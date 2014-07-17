The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks in
parliament on EU Stability Pact (0700 GMT).
ECONOMY
Reuters releases Q2 Italian economy poll (1320 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Telefonica will sell 750 million euros ($1 billion)
in bonds that convert to Telecom Italia shares, it said,
effectively loosening its grip as largest shareholder of the
Italian telecoms group.
Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday
that a move by its biggest shareholder Telefonica TEF.MC to cut
its stake in the Italian phone company will not affect its own
strategy.
* Spain's Telefonica on Thursday fixed the swap price of its
750 million euro ($1 billion) Telecom Italia exchangeable bond
deal at 0.860 to 1.032 euros per Telecom Italia
share.
FERRERO
Italy's Ferrero, maker of Nutella chocolate spread, said on
Wednesday it had bought Turkish company Oltan, one of the world
leaders in the production and marketing of hazelnuts.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for
debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest bank by assets
has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock of soured
loans.
Other offers could include one presented by Lone Star and
another by a consortium made up of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank
and TPG, sources and media reports have added.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Luxury carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, will not
sell more than 75,000 vehicles globally a year to retain the
exclusivity of the Italian brand, an executive at Maserati said
on Thursday.
* New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry
data showed on Thursday, as an economic recovery in southern
Europe, new product launches and retail incentives boosted
demand for mass-market brands.
FINMECCANICA
An Italian judge has issued arrest warrants against a
British consultant and an Indian lawyer accused of helping
Finmeccanica SIFI.MI unit AgustaWestland bribe Indian officials
to win a high profile helicopter contract, their lawyers said on
Wednesday.
ALITALIA
The chief executive of Etihad Airways said a deal to acquire
nearly half of Alitalia could be wrapped up this month but
warned that cuts would be needed to make the loss-making carrier
profitable, prompting opposition from Italy's largest
union.
* MAIRE TECNIMONT
Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday
its board had approved the issuance of senior unsecured
guaranteed five-year notes for a minimum aggregate amount of 300
million euros ($406 million).
BREMBO
The brakes maker will invest 5 million euros to revamp its
Mapello cast iron foundry, il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANCO POPOLARE
The lender will cut 330 jobs in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
PIAGGIO
Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Wednesday it had
signed fresh credit agreements with a syndicate of banks for 220
million euros ($298 million) to refinance existing loan
facilities and fund international growth.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
JP Morgan has cut its stake in the lender to 0.058 percent
from 2.527 percent, UBS reduced its shareholding to 1.524
percent from 2.382 percent, while T. Rowe Price Associates'
stake was decreased to 0.217 percent from 2.112 percent, a
filing by market regulator Consob showed.
BB BIOTECH
Holds board meeting on H1 results.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results.
MEDIOBANCA
Holds main shareholders' pact meeting and ordinary board
meeting.
