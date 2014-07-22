The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA
Spain's Telefonica could increase its bond
exchangeable into Telecom Italia shares by 250 million euros to
cut further its stake in the Italian phone company to soothe
regulators concerns over competition in Brazil, daily Il Sole 24
Ore reported.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo expects new Hungarian legislation requiring
banks to compensate borrowers for exchange rate spreads applied
on foreign currency loans to cost its second-quarter net income
around 65 million euros.
TERNA, SNAM
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is close to
agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in a vehicle controlling
Italy's energy grids to the State Grid Corporation of China,
sources close to the matter said on Monday.
* BANCA CARIGE
The board of the mid-sized lender will discuss on Tuesday a
bid for its insurance assets presented by German insurer Talanx
, daily Il Messaggero said. According to the newspaper
the bank aims to cash in 400 million euros from the sale of its
insurance units.
* SORGENIA
The energy group owned by Cir and Verbund will
sign a standstill agreement on debt with creditor banks on
Tuesday, two Italian newspapers reported.
* ENI
The Italian oil and gas major is taking part in a tender for
licences to explore more than 10 new oil blocks in Angola, daily
Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE
Drillmec, a company of the engineering group, has won
offshore oil drilling rig supply contracts for the Caspian Sea
worth 45 million euros, Trevi group said on Tuesday.
FINECOBANK
The bank said onMonday net inflows in June were about 230
million euros. It said inflows in the first six months of the
year were 2.008 billion euros.
FINCANTIERI
The shipbuilder said on Monday its revenues in the first
half rose to 1.983 billion euros from 1.894 billion euros a year
ago. Net profit was 33 million euros, unchanged on a year ago.
The company holds conference call on results.
HERA
Italy's energy regulator said on Monday it had launched
proceedings against Hera's marketing arm for alleged violation
of rules on separate accounting procedures.
ALITALIA
Poste Italiane will only invest more money in Alitalia if it
avoids taking on the airline's past liabilities, three sources
close to the matter said on Monday, a condition likely to hamper
a rescue deal with Etihad Airways.
IPO
European private equity firm BC Partners has appointed Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to run the listing of
its OVS Industry fashion chain, several sources familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
GOOGLE
Italy's data protection regulator has given Google 18 months
to change the way it treats and stores user data, bringing to an
end an investigation that is part of a European drive to reform
the internet giant's privacy practices.
