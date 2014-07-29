The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States agreed by telephone on Monday that they would take further measures against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the French presidency said on Monday.

DEBT

The Treasury offers at auction 7 billion euros in six-month bills, against the 8.14 billion euros maturing this week.

COMPANIES

ENI, ENEL

Italy considers it feasible to sell up to 5 percent of both state-owned oil producer Eni and utility Enel to lower its massive 2-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion) debt, an Italian economy ministry official said on Monday.

ANSALDO STS

The rail signalling company on Monday reported a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit to 36.3 million euros ($49 million) and confirmed its targets for the full year.

GENERALI

The insurer will increase its stake in GPH, an eastern European joint venture it holds with Czech group PPF, to 100 percent for 1.235 billion euros as planned by January 2015, it said on Monday.

* PIAGGIO

Citi has cut its price target on the stock to 2.55 euros from 2.65 euros. The rating is "neutral."

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Societe Generale has cut its price target on the stock to 7.1 euros from 8.5 euros. The rating is "hold."

ACEA

The regional utility said on Monday its core earnings in the first half of the year totalled 331 million euros, in line with the same period a year ago.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy company has started building a new 100 MW wind farm in Mexico in which it plans to invest 170 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

ITALIAN BANKS

Unlisted Veneto Banca said on Monday it had successfully completed a 490-million euro capital increase but did not give details on the take-up by investors or the total amount raised. It will provide further information within five working days from the closing of the offer, it said in a statement.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call (1600 GMT)

SAIPEM

Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call

SNAM

Board meeting on H1 results, statement on July 30

* ALITALIA

An accord among the airline's key shareholders is getting closer as banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have embraced Poste Italiane's plan to create a "mid-company" allowing Poste to invest further in Alitalia without taking on its past debts and liabilities, several newspapers reported. La Stampa quoted a source close to the matter as saying: "It's a matter of a couple of days."

