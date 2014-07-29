The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA
The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the
United States agreed by telephone on Monday that they would take
further measures against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the
French presidency said on Monday.
DEBT
The Treasury offers at auction 7 billion euros in six-month
bills, against the 8.14 billion euros maturing this week.
COMPANIES
ENI, ENEL
Italy considers it feasible to sell up to 5 percent of both
state-owned oil producer Eni and utility Enel to lower its
massive 2-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion) debt, an Italian economy
ministry official said on Monday.
ANSALDO STS
The rail signalling company on Monday reported a 12 percent
rise in first-half net profit to 36.3 million euros ($49
million) and confirmed its targets for the full year.
GENERALI
The insurer will increase its stake in GPH, an eastern
European joint venture it holds with Czech group PPF, to 100
percent for 1.235 billion euros as planned by January 2015, it
said on Monday.
* PIAGGIO
Citi has cut its price target on the stock to 2.55 euros
from 2.65 euros. The rating is "neutral."
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Societe Generale has cut its price target on the stock to
7.1 euros from 8.5 euros. The rating is "hold."
ACEA
The regional utility said on Monday its core earnings in the
first half of the year totalled 331 million euros, in line with
the same period a year ago.
* ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable energy company has started building a new 100
MW wind farm in Mexico in which it plans to invest 170 million
euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
ITALIAN BANKS
Unlisted Veneto Banca said on Monday it had successfully
completed a 490-million euro capital increase but did not give
details on the take-up by investors or the total amount raised.
It will provide further information within five working days
from the closing of the offer, it said in a statement.
MEDIASET
Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call
(1600 GMT)
SAIPEM
Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call
SNAM
Board meeting on H1 results, statement on July 30
* ALITALIA
An accord among the airline's key shareholders is getting
closer as banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit
have embraced Poste Italiane's plan to create a "mid-company"
allowing Poste to invest further in Alitalia without taking on
its past debts and liabilities, several newspapers reported. La
Stampa quoted a source close to the matter as saying: "It's a
matter of a couple of days."
