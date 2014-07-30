The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian Senators clashed furiously on Tuesday over Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's plan to strip the upper house of most of
its powers as part of a wide-ranging package of reforms to
Italy's system of government and economy.
DEBT
Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
Spanish and Italian bond yields hit the latest in a series
of record lows on Tuesday on expectations 60 billion euros of
coupon and debt repayments this week will be
reinvested.
COMPANIES
* SNAM
Italian gas transport group Snam said on Wednesday its
operating profit in the first half rose 2.4 percent, boosted by
storage gas volumes.
* BANKS
The Bank of Italy has asked Italian banks undergoing the
stress tests to show their "Plan B" in case their capital ratio
were to fall below the required threshold, Il Messaggero said.
FINMECCANICA
Italy's Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had reached an
agreement with prosecutors to settle legal proceedings over a
scrapped helicopter contract between one of its units and India,
adding this did not equal an acknowledgment of any
wrongdoing.
* India's top crime-fighting agency said it will press ahead
with its investigation of the country's scrapped helicopter
contract with one of Finmeccanica's units, a day after
prosecutors in Italy reached an agreement to end legal
proceedings against the defence company.
EDISON, F2i
Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, a unit of France's EDF
, and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have signed a deal
to form a new renewable energy group, a source close to the
situation said on Tuesday.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest broadcaster Mediaset reported a net loss in
the first half of this year as solid results at its Spanish unit
failed to offset falling domestic revenues.
ENI
Ninety percent of the oil and gas group's Italian workers
adhered to a strike call on Tuesday to protest at the company's
plans to close or convert some of its unprofitable refineries,
unions said.
TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES
An economic downturn and disruptions caused by the World Cup
likely wiped out sales growth for Brazilian telecommunications
companies, and dragged second-quarter profits lower, according
to a Reuters survey of analysts.
* Telecom Italia's process to sell its towers should start in
September, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources close to the
company, adding that a listing of the unit was also an option
under consideration.
* UNICREDIT
Binding offers for 50 percent of the bank's asset management
unit Pioneer should arrive on Wednesday, Il Messaggero said.
Possible suitors are Banco Santander, CVC Credit Partners and
Advent Capital Management, the paper added.
SAIPEM
The Italian oil services group does not need a capital
increase but a share issue cannot be excluded should there be a
need to strengthen the company's balance sheet, its CFO Alberto
Chiarini said on Tuesday.
The current sanctions imposed on Russia are having no effect
on development of the South Stream gas pipeline project that
Italian oil services group Saipem is involved in, Saipem's CEO
said on Tuesday.
Saipem cut its profit forecast on Tuesday to reflect
contract delays and postponements as it tries to complete the
low margin deals that left it nursing heavy wounds last
year.
CIR, SORGENIA
Sorgenia has signed a new agreement with Eni for the supply
of gas and terminated a longterm contract for the purchase of
gas from Libya signed in 2004. The new contract has a duration
of approximately six months, the company said in a statement.
ALITALIA, POSTE ITALIANE
Italy's Poste Italiane will invest 65 million euros ($87
million) into troubled flagship carrier Alitalia as part of a
deal with banks meant to pave the way for a tie-up with Etihad
Airways, two sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
Italy's post office operator Poste Italiane, which the
government has slated for privatisation, said on Tuesday it
would need more funding to be able to keep up a comprehensive
mail delivery service.
* Etihad reiterated in a letter to Alitalia that the deadline
to agree on a tie-up deal was Thursday, several papers said.
* Executives from Alitalia, Atlantia, Poste and the banks are
expected to meet at the prime minister's office on Wednesday
morning, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Reports second-quarter results, followed by conference call
at 1200 GMT.
The Italian government is considering offering tax
incentives to encourage new car purchases by both private and
public sector owners, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on
Tuesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
York Capital Management Global Advisors owns a 5.025 percent
stake in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi, a filing by market
regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0630
GMT).
MITTEL
Holds board meeting on Q3 results.
PRIMI SUI MOTORI
Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800
GMT).
SAT
Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
Board meetings on H1 results: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press
release on July 31), D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
followed by conference call, DATALOGIC (preliminary H1
results on July 18), EDISON, ENEL GREEN POWER
followed by conference call, ENI (also on Q2
results, press release on July 31), GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
, INDESIT followed by conference call,
ITALCEMENTI, MEDIOLANUM (0830 GMT) followed
by conference call, SAVE, SORIN, VIANINI
LAVORI, YOOX followed by conference call.
