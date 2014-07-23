(Corrects name in Banca Popolare dell Etruria entry to Fabio
Arpe)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
FIAT
The Italian car maker has signed an accord with Renault
for the supply of a light commercial vehicle that will
be manufactured in France from the second quarter of 2016 by
Renault based on one of its platforms, the two companies said on
Tuesday.
UNICREDIT
The bank is looking for a partner to buy a stake in its
asset management unit Pioneer, La Repubblica said without citing
sources. The paper said some big private equity firms including
Bain, Apollo and GS Capital have started to look at the books.
UniCredit has always said Pioneer is a strategic asset.
BANCA CARIGE
U.S. fund Apollo Global Management has made a binding bid of
around 300 million euros for the insurance assets that Banca
Carige is trying to sell, Il Messaggero said. Germany's Talanx
has also made an offer, it said.
* TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
The group's CEO is in Brazil to examine the option of a cash
and share tie-up with GVT, the Brazilian unit of Vivendi, Il
Sole 24 Ore said, citing well-informed sources.
* ENI
A Brazilian court blocked a bid by Italy's ENI SpA ENI.MI to
force the government to honor its 2006 winning bid in an auction
for offshore exploration rights that was later canceled,
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Tuesday.
* STMICROELECTRONICS
STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue and profit
that met expectations, driven by sales of chips for cars and
industrial products, as it surfed on strong demand that is
lifting the entire semiconductor sector.
CIR
Italy's Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR and
Austria's Verbund VERB.VI, is close to reaching a deal that will
restructure debt and hand control of the energy group to
creditor banks, a lender and sources said on Tuesday.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E LAZIO
The board of the bank is split on the name of a new managing
director between Italian banker Fabio Arpe and UniCredit top
manager Rodolfo Ortolani, MF said.
IPOs
Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has filed a request to
list its shares on the Milan stock exchange through an offering
of existing and new shares, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
