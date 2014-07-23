(Corrects name in Banca Popolare dell Etruria entry to Fabio Arpe) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT

The Italian car maker has signed an accord with Renault for the supply of a light commercial vehicle that will be manufactured in France from the second quarter of 2016 by Renault based on one of its platforms, the two companies said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

The bank is looking for a partner to buy a stake in its asset management unit Pioneer, La Repubblica said without citing sources. The paper said some big private equity firms including Bain, Apollo and GS Capital have started to look at the books. UniCredit has always said Pioneer is a strategic asset.

BANCA CARIGE

U.S. fund Apollo Global Management has made a binding bid of around 300 million euros for the insurance assets that Banca Carige is trying to sell, Il Messaggero said. Germany's Talanx has also made an offer, it said.

* TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The group's CEO is in Brazil to examine the option of a cash and share tie-up with GVT, the Brazilian unit of Vivendi, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing well-informed sources.

* ENI

A Brazilian court blocked a bid by Italy's ENI SpA ENI.MI to force the government to honor its 2006 winning bid in an auction for offshore exploration rights that was later canceled, Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Tuesday.

* STMICROELECTRONICS

STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue and profit that met expectations, driven by sales of chips for cars and industrial products, as it surfed on strong demand that is lifting the entire semiconductor sector.

CIR

Italy's Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR and Austria's Verbund VERB.VI, is close to reaching a deal that will restructure debt and hand control of the energy group to creditor banks, a lender and sources said on Tuesday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E LAZIO

The board of the bank is split on the name of a new managing director between Italian banker Fabio Arpe and UniCredit top manager Rodolfo Ortolani, MF said.

IPOs

Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has filed a request to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange through an offering of existing and new shares, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................