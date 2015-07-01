The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

Italy has issued 251.7 billion euros ($280.4 billion) in debt in the first half of this year, equal to 63 percent of its annual gross funding target, a treasury source told Reuters on Tuesday.

(*) POLITICS

In an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore, anti-euro Northern League party's head Matteo Salvini said that if he were a Greek citizen, he would vote 'no' in a referendum on whether to accept the austerity term of continued international aid.

COMPANIES (*) ITALIAN BANKS

Spain's Banco Santander is looking at Italian cooperative banks and is interested in buying branches in the country, daily Il Messaggero reported citing investment bankers.

The outcome of the Supervisory review and evaluation process (Srep) on Italian banks could be published at the end of this year, later than expected, La Stampa reported.

New regulatory efforts by European Central Bank (ECB), the Financial Stability Board and the European Banking Authority could force some Italian banks to raise more capital, UniCredit Managing Director Roberto Nicastro told Il Giornale.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank has signed an agreement to sell a portfolio of unsecured non-performing loans worth 625 million euros to U.S.-based PRA Goup, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian lender said on Tuesday its board had decided not to accept an offer presented by Banca Finnat for private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti, and the division would no longer be considered for sale.

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIOBANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian investment bank Mediobanca has sold its 1.6 percent stake in Telecom Italia on the market in recent days, a source within the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had sold its shares in Telecom Italia on the market at an average price of 0.871 euros each for a total amount of around 191 million euros ($213 million), in line with book value.

(*) BUZZI UNICEM

Swiss Sika said it had acquired Addiment Italia from Buzzi Unicem.

TELECOM ITALIA, VODAFONE, WIND, H3G

Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched non-compliance proceedings against four mobile operators for continuing to supply customers with payable services they did not ask for or at least not knowingly and then charging them.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI

The publisher said on Tuesday its board had reviewed the offer for its book unit presented by rival Mondadori and reserved all its rights to evaluate the offer. RCS MediaGroup also said it had finalised the sale of its 34.5 percent stake in IGPDecaux to JCDecaux Europe Holding SAS and IDA S.p.A.

MONDADORI, MEDIASET

Publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to its chief executive to accept a bid for 80 percent of Monradio from Mediaset's R.T.I. unit.

EXOR

The holding company said on Tuesday it would hold an investor meeting with shareholders of PartnerRe on July 7 to discuss its offer for the reinsurer.

SNAM

French, Spanish and Portuguese energy ministers have discussed plans for new power and gas infrastructure across the French-Spanish border, the French energy ministry said on Tuesday.

ENEL

The chairman of Chilean energy firm Enersis, controlled by Enel, has resigned in an attempt to distance the company from questions over his role in a wide-ranging probe into irregular campaign financing.

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana, controlled by Mediaset, has extended its share buy-back programme until Dec. 16.

