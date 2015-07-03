The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Italy needs stronger economic growth to make its massive
public debt sustainable and better withstand market turbulence
that could arise from Greece's debt crisis, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.
Markit/ADACI releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The group has fallen short on the execution of auto safety
recalls in North America and is working to improve its recall
procedures and establish best practices, a senior executive with
the automaker said on Thursday.
The top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday his
agency could take action on Fiat Chrysler's recall performance
as soon as July 31.
Sales of cars and light trucks in Brazil are likely to fall
23 percent this year, dealership association Fenabrave said on
Thursday, cutting its outlook for the third time this year as a
sharp economic downturn rattles the local auto industry.
The group presents on Friday the restyled version of its 500
model.
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP
The Italian coffee firm said on Thursday an option to sell
more shares in its initial public offering was partially
exercised so that 34 percent of the group's capital was placed
on the market in the IPO.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
First-half results are reassuring though bad loans continued
to rise, Chairman Piero Melazzini wrote in its mid-year letter
to shareholders.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO, CREDITO EMILIANO
Fitch Ratings raised the outlook on the ratings assigned to
the two banks to "stable" from "negative".
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Capital increase ends.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Saving shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).
IPOs
* An important meeting at the treasury on Friday with the
global coordinators and joint book runners of the postal
service's IPO will discuss the timing of the sale, which will
take place by year-end, Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 ore
reported on Friday.
