ECONOMY

Italy needs stronger economic growth to make its massive public debt sustainable and better withstand market turbulence that could arise from Greece's debt crisis, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Markit/ADACI releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group has fallen short on the execution of auto safety recalls in North America and is working to improve its recall procedures and establish best practices, a senior executive with the automaker said on Thursday.

The top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday his agency could take action on Fiat Chrysler's recall performance as soon as July 31.

Sales of cars and light trucks in Brazil are likely to fall 23 percent this year, dealership association Fenabrave said on Thursday, cutting its outlook for the third time this year as a sharp economic downturn rattles the local auto industry.

The group presents on Friday the restyled version of its 500 model.

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP

The Italian coffee firm said on Thursday an option to sell more shares in its initial public offering was partially exercised so that 34 percent of the group's capital was placed on the market in the IPO.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

First-half results are reassuring though bad loans continued to rise, Chairman Piero Melazzini wrote in its mid-year letter to shareholders.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO, CREDITO EMILIANO

Fitch Ratings raised the outlook on the ratings assigned to the two banks to "stable" from "negative".

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Capital increase ends.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Saving shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

IPOs * An important meeting at the treasury on Friday with the global coordinators and joint book runners of the postal service's IPO will discuss the timing of the sale, which will take place by year-end, Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 ore reported on Friday.

