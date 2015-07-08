The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May
statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based
banks.
OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).
Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri presents "2014
Annual Report" (0900 GMT) .
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on July 13.
Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would auction 6.5
billion euros in bills maturing July 14, 2016 on
Friday.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Ferrari, the luxury car unit being spun off by Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, has picked UBS Group AG to help manage
its initial public offering in New York this year, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also due to help, Bloomberg
added, without clarifying the roles of the individual
banks.
FCA and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial signed
a four-year labour deal for workers in Italy on Tuesday, in a
sign of improving relations with unions.
MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST
The lawyers for Fininvest, the holding of former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, have filed a legal challenge with
the Council of State against the decision by an Italian court
that rejected its request to block a forced sale of its stake in
asset manager Mediolanum, Fininvest said in a statement on
Tuesday. Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was
ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent
stake because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than
10 percent of a financial company. An administrative court in
Rome in June rejected Fininvest's request to block the sale.
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone group on Tuesday launched a debt buy-back
targeting two bonds with a nominal value of $2 billion and five
bonds denominated in euros. Telecom said it would buy back the
bonds in euros for up to 1.5 billion euros minus the value of
the repurchased U.S. dollar bonds.
* Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is expected in Rome on
Wednesday where he will meet with Telecom Italia's top
management as well as government officials.
* SALINI IMPREGILO
The builder won a 770 million euro ($848 million) contract
to build a soccer stadium in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.
VRWAY COMMUNICATION
The Italian stock exchange said on Wednesday shares in VRWAY
were suspended from trading pending a statement.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The unlisted cooperative bank said on Tuesday it had
mandated its chief executive to define a plan for a stock market
listing as it put measures in place to transform into a
joint-stock company.
The bank said a recently concluded audit by the European
Central Bank could result in the need to raise further capital.
CEO Francesco Iorio told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that
Popolare Vicenza wanted to list in the first quarter of 2016.
The coming weeks will be key to determine possible capital
needs, he added.
VENETO BANCA
The unlisted cooperative bank said on Tuesday it would put
measures in place to transform into a joint-stock company as its
assets exceed the 8 billion euro limit Italy has set for
cooperative lenders to retain their status.
Main currency report:...............................