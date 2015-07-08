The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri presents "2014 Annual Report" (0900 GMT) .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 13.

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would auction 6.5 billion euros in bills maturing July 14, 2016 on Friday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Ferrari, the luxury car unit being spun off by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has picked UBS Group AG to help manage its initial public offering in New York this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also due to help, Bloomberg added, without clarifying the roles of the individual banks.

FCA and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial signed a four-year labour deal for workers in Italy on Tuesday, in a sign of improving relations with unions.

MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST

The lawyers for Fininvest, the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, have filed a legal challenge with the Council of State against the decision by an Italian court that rejected its request to block a forced sale of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, Fininvest said in a statement on Tuesday. Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company. An administrative court in Rome in June rejected Fininvest's request to block the sale.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group on Tuesday launched a debt buy-back targeting two bonds with a nominal value of $2 billion and five bonds denominated in euros. Telecom said it would buy back the bonds in euros for up to 1.5 billion euros minus the value of the repurchased U.S. dollar bonds.

* Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is expected in Rome on Wednesday where he will meet with Telecom Italia's top management as well as government officials.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder won a 770 million euro ($848 million) contract to build a soccer stadium in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

VRWAY COMMUNICATION

The Italian stock exchange said on Wednesday shares in VRWAY were suspended from trading pending a statement.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted cooperative bank said on Tuesday it had mandated its chief executive to define a plan for a stock market listing as it put measures in place to transform into a joint-stock company.

The bank said a recently concluded audit by the European Central Bank could result in the need to raise further capital.

CEO Francesco Iorio told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that Popolare Vicenza wanted to list in the first quarter of 2016. The coming weeks will be key to determine possible capital needs, he added.

VENETO BANCA

The unlisted cooperative bank said on Tuesday it would put measures in place to transform into a joint-stock company as its assets exceed the 8 billion euro limit Italy has set for cooperative lenders to retain their status.

