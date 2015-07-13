The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GREEK CRISIS

Euro zone leaders told near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit on Sunday that it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on any new financial rescue to keep it in the European currency area.

Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement, officials said on Monday.

POLITICS

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack at the Italian consulate in central Cairo on Saturday, in an escalation of violence that suggests militants are opening a new front against foreigners in Egypt.

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Greek exposure of Italian lenders is slightly above 800 million euros, the head of Italy's banking association told Corriere delle Sera in an interview published on Saturday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A merger with Monte dei Paschi would be a good opportunity both for a domestic or foreign player, outgoing chairman Alessandro Profumo said in an interview with Affari&Finanza. He added that in a potential aggregation there would be "no problem of armchairs", referring to executives holding on to their positions. He also provided reassurances on the bank's portfolio of non-performing loans, saying "there will be no surprises except, perhaps, positive once recovery consolidates".

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the company is "just days away from filing a prospectus" with U.S. stock regulators to list shares in its Ferrari sports car unit.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, Marchionne also said Ferrari may consider a secondary listing in Milan. * Healthcare packages are likely to be revised and profit-sharing agreements could be altered in talks for new contracts scheduled to begin on Monday between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and The Big Three U.S. automakers, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the negotiations.

ENI

A fire that broke out at a pipeline of Eni in Nigeria on Thursday was caused by oil thieves, the Italian oil group said on Saturday, as the death toll of the accident rose to 13 people.

SNAM

Some members of the TAP pipeline consortium are open to sell their stakes, the Italian gas grid's CEO Carlo Malacarne said in a interview in Corriere Della Sera on Sunday. He was quoted as saying a potential purchase of a 20 percent stake would cost around 400 million euros.

Snam said on Friday the judicial administration of its Italgas unit had been revoked and that chairman and CEO were confirmed in their posts.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The small Italian cooperative lender has taken steps to transform itself into a joint stock company, it said on Friday, joining peers in a process that should help the industry consolidate.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted cooperative bank is working on a capital increase worth 1.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Saturday, adding the move could be announced in early August although no decision had yet been taken. Contacted by Reuters, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Sunday there was no comment to make on the report.

* GENERALI

Citigroup cut its target price on the insurer to 16.70 euros from 17.70 euros, with a "neutral" rating.

* TOD'S

Goldman Sachs cut its target price on the company to 78.10 euros from 80.70 euros, with a "sell" rating.

FERRAGAMO

The market plunge in China, where the luxury group makes 13 percent of its sales, will hit consumption of the million of Chinese people who travel and invest abroad, CEO Michele Norsa said in an interview published by Milano Finanza. Norsa said China's political stability and recent investments made him quite serene for the medium term. * Credit Suisse raised its rating on the company to "outperform" from "neutral" and its target price to 28 euros from 26 euros. * Goldman Sachs raised its price target to 35.10 euros from 35 euros, rating "buy".

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company could reach a content deal with Netflix by August and with Mediaset by July, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

* BANCA SISTEMA

The lender will consider assets which other lenders see as non strategic such as 'factoring' and the management of non-performing loans, the bank's CEO Gianluca Garbi told La Stampa in an interview published on Monday. He also reiterates the bank's interest in consolidation.

MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL

Investment holding Vei Capital's public tender offer for the Italian investment firm kicks off on Monday to end on July 31 at a base price of 5.57 euro per share plus an extra payment of up to 0.923 euros, the company said in a statement on Friday.

* VRWAY COMMUNICATION

Shares in the company have been suspended from trading indefinitely, the bourse said in a statement on Monday.

CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI

Italy's state investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti appointed two top bankers to its helm on Friday in a shake-up launched by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants the cash-rich agency to be more active in supporting the economy.

* IPO

Italy's Illy Group does need to list its coffee business but could consider an initial public offering or getting a partner for its Dammann Freres tea business or its Domori chocolate unit, the group's chairman Riccardo Illy was quoted by Affari&Finanza as saying.

