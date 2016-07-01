The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases May unemployment rate data (0800 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).
June state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The European Commission has authorised an Italian government
plan to guarantee liquidity for banks in the event of a
financial crisis in the euro zone's third-largest economy, an EU
executive spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Italy's latest bank rescue sounds more political than
prudential, a Breakingviews commentary said.
UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah said he was not aware of any
liquidity crisis at Italian banks.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre
Mustier as its chief executive on Thursday, a choice that is
likely to lead to a multi-billion euro capital increase and
asset sales to boost the bank's financial strength.
The lender said it would pay outgoing CEO Federico Ghizzoni
5 million euros gross upon resolution of his employment and
another 4.37 million euros in cash and shares deferred over five
years in severance pay.
Board member Lucrezia Reichlin said there was no problem
with the bank's chairman.
BANCA CARIGE
CEO Guido Bastianini said the lender aims to sell bad loans
worth 800-900 million euros by year-end and hopes Atlante fund
can get involved. He added the bank has not had liquidity
problems in recent months.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, GRUPPO EDITORIALE
L'ESPRESSO, ITEDI
L'Espresso and ITEDI, controlled by Fiat Chrysler, expect to
finalise by July 30 agreements that would define the integration
of the two groups announced in March, the companies said in a
joint statement on Thursday.
Fiat Chrysler said it was voluntarily recalling estimated
26,211 vehicles in the United States to replace transmission
pumps.
TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT
Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Thursday it does not have any
liquidity problems and is in a position to take the time it
needs to assess how to best create value for its masts
subsidiary INWIT.
SNAM
The company signed credit lines for 3.9 billion euros with
several banks ahead of the separation of its Italgas
unit.
COIMA RES
The company said it had completed the acquisition of three
buildings for 200 million euros.
IPO, ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
The air traffic controller is pressing on with its plan to
list in Milan and, if market conditions allow, aims to start a
roadshow for its initial public offering on July 11, three
sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
M&A, ILVA
ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Italy's Marcegaglia have offered
to acquire Italian steel plant Ilva, pitting themselves against
a rival joint bid by Italy's state lender CDP, businessman
Leonardo Del Vecchio's holding company and steelmaker
Arvedi.
