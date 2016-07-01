The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases May unemployment rate data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Commission has authorised an Italian government plan to guarantee liquidity for banks in the event of a financial crisis in the euro zone's third-largest economy, an EU executive spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Italy's latest bank rescue sounds more political than prudential, a Breakingviews commentary said.

UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah said he was not aware of any liquidity crisis at Italian banks.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its chief executive on Thursday, a choice that is likely to lead to a multi-billion euro capital increase and asset sales to boost the bank's financial strength.

The lender said it would pay outgoing CEO Federico Ghizzoni 5 million euros gross upon resolution of his employment and another 4.37 million euros in cash and shares deferred over five years in severance pay.

Board member Lucrezia Reichlin said there was no problem with the bank's chairman.

BANCA CARIGE

CEO Guido Bastianini said the lender aims to sell bad loans worth 800-900 million euros by year-end and hopes Atlante fund can get involved. He added the bank has not had liquidity problems in recent months.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO, ITEDI

L'Espresso and ITEDI, controlled by Fiat Chrysler, expect to finalise by July 30 agreements that would define the integration of the two groups announced in March, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler said it was voluntarily recalling estimated 26,211 vehicles in the United States to replace transmission pumps.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Thursday it does not have any liquidity problems and is in a position to take the time it needs to assess how to best create value for its masts subsidiary INWIT.

SNAM

The company signed credit lines for 3.9 billion euros with several banks ahead of the separation of its Italgas unit.

COIMA RES

The company said it had completed the acquisition of three buildings for 200 million euros.

IPO, ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The air traffic controller is pressing on with its plan to list in Milan and, if market conditions allow, aims to start a roadshow for its initial public offering on July 11, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

M&A, ILVA

ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Italy's Marcegaglia have offered to acquire Italian steel plant Ilva, pitting themselves against a rival joint bid by Italy's state lender CDP, businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio's holding company and steelmaker Arvedi.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................