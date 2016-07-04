The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy is in talks with the European Commission to devise a plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money limiting losses for bank investors, an EU executive spokeswoman said on Sunday.

According to la Repubblica, Rome is in talks with the Commission over a 40 billion euro plan for domestic banks in case of financial instability in the country. Germany is against the Italian plan, the paper said on Saturday. (*) Italy is prepared to defy the EU and unilaterally pump billions of euros into its troubled banking system if it comes under severe systemic distress despite warnings from Brussels and Berlin over the need to respect rules that make creditors, rather than taxpayers, fund bank rescues, the FT said on Monday, citing several officials and bankers familiar with the plans.

The chiefs of Europe's biggest banks will meet officials from the European Central Bank this week to discuss the stress test ahead of the release of its results on July 29, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank has asked to settle with the court a legal proceeding regarding alleged financial crimes involving its former managers. If the request is accepted, the bank will reduce potential negative impact of the proceeding to a 600,000 euro fee and a 10 million euro seizure, it said on Saturday.

The government could get a green light from the European Union to inject capital in the bank with special bonds without triggering the bail-in clause, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday and Sunday.

The Italian government would prefer a market solution to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's problems, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in a television interview on Sunday amid press reports that Rome could inject fresh funds in the bank. (*) The European Central Bank has written to Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI asking for a new three-year business plan that would require it to reduce non-performing loans to an adequate level, daily La Repubblica said on Monday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday that the bank had raised its bad loan coverage ratio to an "adequate" level. The paper said the European Central Bank still has doubts about the business model of the bank.

SAIPEM

The group is ready to weigh potential acquisitions after becoming independent from oil major Eni, its chairman Paolo Colombo told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday.

Saipem's overall windfall from an expansion of the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia amounts to around $1.2 billion. This includes an $448-million offshore contract awarded to Saipem's Indonesian unit and a third of a $2.43-billion onshore contract awarded to a consortium, of which the Italian oil and gas services group is part.

(*) ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, is ready to cut its stake in Autogrill below 50 percent to let a partner enter the company, the holding company's CEO Gilberto Benetton told Corriere della Sera.

He confirmed the holding company is ready to sell up to 30 percent of Aeroporti di Roma and Autostrade per l'Italia, thw two units of Atlantia.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italy's Cairo Communication improved further its all-share takeover offer for RCS MediaGroup, in a move bound to intensify the battle for control of the influential publisher. Cairo said late on Friday it would offer 0.17 of a share in itself for each RCS share, up 6.3 percent from a previous offer. It also dropped the Material Adverse Change (MAC) clause.

RCS MediaGroup said on Friday that its board considered that takeover bid launched by Investindustrial, RCS investors fell within an adequate valuation range, even though it was at the lower end of said range.

If Cairo Communication wins control of RCS Mediagroup, it will focus on improving the business of RCS' magazines and boost revenues coming from sports events such as the Giro d'Italia, Cairo Communication CEO told La Stampa on Sunday.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Exclusive talks between Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI and owners of fibre optic firm Metroweb over a broadband venture have been extended to July 20 from a previous deadline of July 3, Enel said on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 11.9 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 165,208 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.7 percent in June compared with 29.8 percent in May.

ITALCEMENTI

HeidelbergCement France SAS, a HeidelbergCement unit , buys 45 percent of share capital of Italcementi, to launch tender offer at 10.6 euros per share.

MEDIASET

Presents new TV season to the press (1800 GMT).

LA DORIA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.28 euro per share.

