The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy
in June (0800 GMT).
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends insurers'
association ANIA annual meeting with President Maria Bianca
Farina, in Rome (0830 GMT).
COMPANIES
BANKS
Properly regulated and controlled state support for banks in
the euro zone can be justified, though such intervention needs
to be used sparingly, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio
Angeloni said on Monday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi criticised European
Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi for not having done more to
resolve Italy's banking woes when he held a key Treasury job in
Rome in the 1990s.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy is in talks with the European Commission over the
possibility of injecting capital in the Tuscan bank without
imposing losses on retail investors, several newspapers said.
Corriere della Sera said however talks had stalled over
Burssels' demand that institutional investors bear some of the
pain, something the Rome government wants to avoid. La Stampa
said the scheme being considered by the government envisages
issuing convertible bonds and the intervention of the Atlante
bailout fund for 3 billion euros.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
The head of Compagnia di San Paolo, Francesco Profumo, told
Il Sole 24 Ore that it will not sell its stake in the bank
because "we don't want to and, given the current conditions, no
one is forcing us to do so."
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone bought Generali shares worth
an overall 1.8 million euros, according to stock market filings.
TELECOM ITALIA
CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom are in
exclusive talks with Iliad to create a fourth Italian
telecoms network operator in a bid to win antitrust approval to
merge their mobile operations in the country, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Honda Motor Co Ltd both on
Monday reported a 2 percent rise in June Canadian sales,
compared to the same month in 2015, because of increased demand
for light trucks.
