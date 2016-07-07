The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases June data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
Rome, welfare institute INPS presents annual report with
President Tito Boeri, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti (0900
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on July 12.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
The difficulties facing Italian banks over their bad loans
are miniscule by comparison with the problems some European
banks face over their derivatives, Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Wednesday.
(*) Italy's bank rescue fund Atlante will be boosted to help
lenders shed their non-performing loans, the chairman of Intesa
Sanpaolo told la Repubblica on Thursday, adding Italy's biggest
retail bank will not contribute additional money to the fund.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Board meeting on ECB requests.
Italy's market watchdog Consob has banned net short
positions on Monte dei Paschi shares for three months, starting
from July 7 until Oct. 5.
(*) The board meeting on Thursday will likely approve a capital
increase of up to 3 billion euros, la Stampa reported on
Thursday. The lender denied the report.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) will speed up the process to
acquire all of Popolare di Mantova which is meant to become the
new retail bank under the BPM brand after BPM's merger with
Banco Popolare, Il Messaggero said.
(*) SAIPEM
Saipem said on Thursday it won new contracts worth over 1.5
billion euros, including Zohr Field Development Project.
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
Italian defence group Leonardo Finmeccanica said on
Wednesday it intended to press ahead with overhauling the supply
chain that produces parts for the Boeing 787 programme.
TELECOM ITALIA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday it
banned short selling of Telecom Italia's and Credito
Valtellinese's shares on July 7.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT).
LVENTURE GROUP
Ends capital increase.
PRIMI SUI MOTORI
Ends offer of convertible bonds "PSM 2015-2021".
