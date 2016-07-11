The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).
OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would sell 5.5-7.5
billion euros over four bonds at an auction on July
13.
COMPANIES
BANKS
(*) Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will discuss a
possible solution for the weaknesses of Italian banks at
Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels,
Corriere della Sera reported on Monday. The newspaper adds that
it is difficult that European finance ministers will reach a
compromise on Tuesday.
The top EU court is likely to say later this month that the
European Commission cannot use state aid rules to impose losses
on private investors in a bank bailout, a ruling that would
strengthen Italy and other countries in talks with
Brussels.
Newspapers all speculate that bank rescue fund Atlante will
soon take on an additional role to soak up bad loans from Monte
dei Paschi di Siena. Banks that contributed to Atlante
earlier this year are unwilling to add more cash. Il Sole 24 Ore
said state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could
contribute 500 million euros, with a similar sum coming from
Sga, the Banco di Napoli bad bank. Insurers, pension funds and
possibly foreign banks operating in Italy might also chip in.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
(*) The Italian government think a public intervention in the
Tuscan bank is a last resort solution, Italian junior minister
Pier Paolo Baretta told Corriere della Sera on Monday, adding he
is confident pribate investors will put such as Italian pension
funds will inject money in Atlante fund.
In 1624, the Medici Grand Duke of Tuscany rushed to the
defence of depositors of a bank that was by then already 152
years old, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, guaranteeing their savings
at a time of economic crisis. Nearly 400 years later, Italian
Prime Minister and fellow Tuscan Matteo Renzi aims to do
something similar as the world's oldest bank and Italy's
third-largest lender again threatens the region's savers.
(*) GENERALI
The Italian insurer should get back to the basics of
insurance by cutting costs and improve underwriting, the new
chief executive Philippe Donnet told Financial Times on Monday.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Some foreign funds are betting on a failure of the merger
between the two banks, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding
that these funds are interested in buying Banco Popolare's bad
loans.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The two rival bidders vying for RCS raised their bids on
Friday in a last attempt to turn the tide in a long-running
battle for control of the influential publisher.
Italy's antitrust authority on Friday gave its green light
to the takeover offers launched on RCS by Cairo Communication
and a consortium of RCS investors and Investindustrial.
(*) Cairo Communication said on Monday it had obtained a
revolving loan facility of 140 million euros ($154.59 million)
from Intesa Sanpaolo in relation to its tender and
share-swap offer on RCS Mediagroup shares.
TELECOM ITALIA
CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom are set to win EU
antitrust approval for their deal to merge their rival Italian
mobile network operators after agreeing concessions to help a
new competitor, Iliad, break into the market, two people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Swisscom's Italian broadband business Fastweb has called on
the European Commission to review Iliad's proposal to create a
fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, Il Sole reported.
Fastweb has questioned whether Iliad can guarantee the same
level of investment and development that it had planned.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
Canadian, Australian and U.S. infrastructure funds,
including Macquarie, AMP, Icg and Axim, are ready to buy into
the forthcoming IPO of air traffic controller ENAV, Il Sole 24
newspaper reported. The paper says ENAV will be protected twice
over from unwelcome takeovers following the IPO. The company
will be covered by the so-called "golden powers" that will let
the government block hostile bids. In addition, voting rights
will be frozen at a maximum 5 percent, regardless of the stake
held by the investor.
ENEL
Amazon is in talks to buy three power stations from Italian
utility Enel, including a nuclear power plant that never went
into service, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on
Saturday. The paper said Amazon was looking for sites to
construct a "server farm" for its cloud business.
A2A
Presents results and sustainability report with CEO Valerio
Camerano, Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0730 GMT).
ASSITECA
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).
PININFARINA
PF Holdings B.V. starts mandatory offer on Pininfarina
shares as part of acquisition of the car designer; ends on July
29.
UNICREDIT
Ordinary board meeting.
