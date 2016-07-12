The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
GENERAL
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.
A referendum on Italian constitutional reform planned for
the autumn will be held on either Oct. 9 or Nov. 6, the prime
minister said on Monday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and domestic
government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy's troubled banks do not represent an acute crisis and
bailing out lenders will have an impact on private investors,
the leader of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday,
reacting to Rome's plans to back its banking sector with state
aid.
Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said an
agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within European
Union rules is within reach.
Italy's treasury aims to approve a decree offering banks a
state guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the
beginning of August, a source close to the matter said on
Monday.
The first sale of a bad loan portfolio backed by an Italian
state guarantee scheme is ready and could be launched in the
next few weeks, one of the advisors said on Monday.
(*) Some specialist investors such as Fortress and Lone Star are
weighing a possible investment in bank rescue fund Atlante to
buy non-performing loans from Italian lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore
said in an unsourced report.
(*) Corriere della Sera said foreign banks with units based in
Italy could inject money in Atlante.
(*) Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Poste Vita and Banca
Mediolanum are among investors who could inject fresh
funds in Atlante to let the fund buy soured loans, Il Messaggero
said.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI
In few days the bank will announce the sale of 25 billion
euros of gross non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding
bank rescue fund Atlante would be involved in the transaction.
The scheme to intervene on Monte dei Paschi has been
decided, La Stampa reported. The lender will be recapitalised by
the state with convertible bonds and it will sell a big part of
its 24 billion in bad loans to bank fund Atlante, in which state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will further invest, the
newspaper said.
UNICREDIT, FINECOBANK
UniCredit's board on Monday approved the launch of a
strategic in-depth review under its new chief executive as it
seeks to boost its capital position and improve profitability.
Unicredit's CEO said the lender is working with Spain's
Banco Santander to find a solution to progress with the Pioneer
deal after the Financial Times had earlier reported that the two
banks were set to abandon it.
The bank said on Tuesday it had successfully placed 10
percent of its online broker FinecoBank at 5.40 euros per share,
pocketing 328 million euros ($363 million).
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Quaestio, the asset manager running Italian bank rescue fund
Atlante, which owns 98 percent of Veneto Banca, said it has
proposed to appoint Beniamino Anselmi and Cristiano Carrus
respectively as Chairman and Chief Executive of the regional
lender at the shareholder meeting of Aug. 8. Quaestio added it
would advance the proposal to cut the number of board members
from 14 to 11.
RCSM.MI, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The board of the Milan-based publisher said the offer by
Investindustrial and current RCS shareholders was adequate and
their industrial plan coherent with the current strategy. It
added that the offer by Cairo Communication was also financially
adequate but its business plan does not add value to the
publisher.
Cairo Communication included a cash component in its
takeover offer for Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup after many
interested funds and RCS shareholders asked for one, Chairman
Urbano Cairo said in an interview with Reuters on
Monday.
The media group presents the programmes for the 2016/2017
seasons of its LA7 network (0900 GMT).
(*) Andrea Bonomi, head of the Investindustrial fund, told
several Italian newspapers that rival offer by Cairo
Communication is worth 0.14 euros less than initially accounted
for as the cash portion of the bid is funded through debt.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
The privatisation of Italy's air traffic controller ENAV has
got off to a good start with the order book for its initial
public share offer covered on the first day of the institutional
offer, four sources close to matter said on Monday.
TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES
The phone group's Brazilian unit has laid off 1,700 call
center employees, union representatives said on Monday,
highlighting efforts to cut costs in the worst recession in
decades.
POSTE ITALIANE
Senate Public Works Committee meets on Poste Italiane
privatisation.
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1500 GMT).
