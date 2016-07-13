The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT
Italy sells up to 7.5 billion euros over four bonds at
auction.
COMPANIES
(*) UNICREDIT
UniCredit sold minority stakes in two units for 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion) on Tuesday as new Chief Executive
Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to
strengthen the Italian lender's capital.
Poland's state-run insurer PZU will consider taking over
local units of Italy's UniCredit and Austria's Raiffeisen, PZU's
Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily.
Poland will seek to use UniCredit's potential sale of its
stake in Pekao as an opportunity to increase control over the
banking sector, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told
state-run news agency.
BANKS
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday rising
investors' concerns over Italian banks' creditworthiness were
not expected to affect their ratings, which already incorporate
risks relating to asset quality and capital. Potential support
measures by the government could help ease the stress lenders
are facing, S&P's said, adding it would continue to monitor the
situation.
Italy's finance minister sought on Tuesday to ease worries
that his country's battered banking sector may pose risks to the
euro zone, and said that recapitalisation needs for its weakest
lenders were overstated.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stressed in Paris on
Tuesday the need for well-capitalised banks as Italy nears a
deal to safeguard its struggling lenders.
(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender may choose JP Morgan to manage the sale of at
least 10 billion euros of its non-performing loans, the MF said.
Il Sole 24 Ore adds that Italian investment bank Mediobanca is
also a frontrunner to become the deal's financial adviser.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
As of Tuesday, RCS investors representing 9.5 percent of the
company's share capital have accepted the takeover offer
launched by Cairo Communication, according to a statement from
Italy's bourse. The acceptances include Intesa Sanpaolo's 4.2
percent RCS stake, a source close to the matter added.
In comparison, RCS shareholders representing 1.65 percent of
the publisher's share capital have so far accepted a rival offer
from a consortium of private equity group Investindustrial and
some core RCS investors, which already own 22.6 percent of RCS.
Both offers end on Friday.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The lender appointed Roberto Tarricone, formerly in charge
of corporate management, as its new chief commercial
officer.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will offer rewards of as much
as $1,500 to ethical hackers who tell the auto maker about data
security weaknesses in its vehicles, the company
said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Moody's confirmed the phone group's 'Ba1' rating and its
negative outlook on the company.
GENERALI
Moody's confirmed the insurer's 'Baa2' rating and its
'stable' outlook on the company.
ENI
CEO Claudio Descalzi meets Chamber of Deputies speaker Laura
Boldrini in Rome (1300 GMT).
