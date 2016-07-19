The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends OECD and IMF presentation on Italy's tax administration (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. regulators are investigating whether Fiat Chrysler had inflated vehicle sales figures, the company said Monday, following a lawsuit by Illinois dealers in January.

U.S. regulators say in a draft technical assessment report to be released on Monday that automakers can meet aggressive mandates to dramatically hike fuel efficiency standards by 2025, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The setting up of a "dual track" intervention with the aim of strengthening the troubled lender and without the need of state support presses on, il Sole 24Ore reports. On one hand banking fund Atlante is examining the bank's 10 billion non-performing loans portfolio and on the other a consortium of investment banks that will guarantee a needed capital increase is being put together, the report explains.

An agreement between the Italian treasury an the European commission on supporting the Siena-based bank could be reached next week, la Stampa reports, quoting a commission source.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting.

POSTE ITALIANE

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks on Poste Italiane privatisation before the Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1100 GMT) and before Public Works Committee (1300 GMT).

CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1130 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

The company said an Italian court had appointed Alessandro Barca to represent it in pending legal procedures. It also added that minority shareholder Elliott had applied for interim measures to obtain suspension of May 13 decision appointing Ansaldo STS' current board of directors.

(*) An Italian court is set to rule on Tuesday on the offer price of a past takeover bid on the rail signaling company.

MP7 ITALIA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1230 GMT).

