ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT); May retail sales data (0900 GMT); June non-EU foreign
trade data (1000 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on July 27.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
A state-funded backstop would be "very useful" in helping
Italian banks sell down some of their bad loans that have
hampered their ability to lend, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
The Bank of Italy has received at least three binding offers
for four small Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy
in November after a deadline to submit bids expired on Thursday
afternoon, a source close to the matter said.
(*) Italy's banking association president Antonio Patuelli
said Draghi's words have "opened a new phase", moving away from
the past policies of selling bad loans immediately and at any
cost, Corriere della Sera reported in an interview. Patuelli
added that he is confident that the level of bad loans in the
Italian banking system in the first semester of the year has
fallen.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The European Central Bank examined on Thursday a plan by
Monte dei Paschi to sell bad loans, three sources close to the
matter said, as Italy's third-largest bank works to comply with
a regulatory demand to strengthen its balance sheet.
(*)A plan for Monte dei Paschi will be approved ahead of
July 29, when results of European stress tests will be unveiled,
but it is not likely that the Italian government will adopt
measures before July 30 or 31, Corriere della Sera reported.
(*)The Monte dei Paschi dossier has landed on the table of
the Investor Committee of banking fund Atlante, which has
started analysing the main points of the operations,
particularly the price of the acquisition, il Sole 24Ore
reported.
(*) Several Italian newspapers said one of the main issues
the ECB must assess is the bank's internal risk models used to
set the price sale of the bad loans.
TOD'S
Sales at the Italian luxury group fell 3.4 percent to 498
million euros for the first half of 2016.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
Italy's treasury said on Thursday it had set a price of 3.30
euros per share for the air traffic controller in an initial
public offering that would bring up to 834 million euros ($919
million) to its coffers.
The initial public offering drew orders from around 250
institutional investors, one source involved in the deal said.
ENEL
Italian power utility Enel said on Thursday the group's net
production in the first six months of the year was 128,178 GWh,
down 8 percent from last year.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Cairo Communication said on Friday that all the banks
financing RCS MediaGroup will give up their option to request
advanced reimbursement of debt after the change of control at
the Milan-based publisher.
Italy's market regulator Consob will meet again on Friday
morning to decide on the winning takeover bid by Cairo
Communication, la Repubblica reported, after the consortium that
lost the bid requested Consob's intervention on the matter.
In turn, Cairo Communication's lawyers are evaluating the
possibility of filing a counter-complaint, il Sole 24Ore
reported.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
The company has started a procedure by which 170 managers
will leave the company, with those who have matured pension
requirements given priority, il Sole 24Ore reported.
JUVENTUS
Juventus FC SpA has signed an agreement with GNK Dinamo
Zagreb for permanent acquisition of player Marko Pjaca for 23
million euros.
BB BIOTECH
Board meeting on H1 results.
GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
