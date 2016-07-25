The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

Italy said on Friday it would offer 6.25 billion euros in six-month bills at auction on July 27.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

ECONOMY

At the end of a meeting in China, policymakers said the G20 economies will work to support global growth and better share the benefits of trade after a meeting dominated by talk about the impact of Britain's exit from Europe and fears of rising protectionism. (*) The Italian government will likely trim its estimate for 2017 growth to around 1 percent from current expectation of 1.4 percent, la Repubblica said on Monday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said at a G20 meeting in China on Sunday there were no systematic problems with Italian banks and ruled out the need for a "bail-in" of private investors to rescue any of the country's lenders. He added that the country's banking system is "solid" and private investors' savings are not at risk.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who was also in China for the G20, said Italian banks would not trigger a systemic banking crisis and that non-performing loans would be dealt with over time, according to an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The chairman of Italy's interbank investor-guarantee fund (Fondo interbancario di garanzia) said on Saturday his group could buy four small lenders rescued last year to prevent them from being sold at firesale prices if the banking system agrees to funnel more money into its "voluntary" fund, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Italian welfare funds will contribute 500 million euros to the bank rescue fund Atlante that badly needs to replenish its coffers to purchase bad loans from lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender does not rule out a new capital increase, the bank's chairman, Giuseppe Tesauro, told La Stampa on Sunday. "We'll see if it's necessary," he said. "If it is, the shareholders will decide."

MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI BANCA

The European Central Bank is "cold" about the lender's plan to sell the bulk of its non-performing loans and boost its capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

The newspaper said the bank is getting ready to raise between 3 and 4 billion euros among private shareholders, but could have to raise 2 billion euros more if the ECB sees the bank's plan as insufficient. Il Sole reported on Sunday that the ECB will tell Monte dei Paschi at the beginning of this week its opinion of the plan.

Except for Monte dei Paschi, all the Italian banks passed the ECB's stress tests without problems, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Official results are due to be released on Friday.

UBI Banca is under pressure to study an acquisition of Monte dei Paschi after the troubled bank has shed itself of around 10 billion euros of net non-performing loans, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Sunday, adding, however, UBI does not now consider it possible to do such a deal. (*) Monte dei Paschi will solve its problems without any state intervention, Il Messaggero said on Monday, citing government sources on the fact that the bank will not even ask for state guarantees. The paper said the Tuscan bank has not find a compromise with the European Central Bank over the price at which it should sell its bad loans. (*) UBI Banca spokesman said on Monday Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was not on the agenda of an UBI Banca management board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French media company Vivendi could sell a 5 percent stake in Telecom Italia to telecom group Orange to reassure its shareholders, la Repubblica said on Monday.

ANSALDO STS

The train signalling company said on Friday it had asked a Genoa court to overrule a decree that named Alessandro Barca as the company's legal representative following legal action by minority shareholder Elliott to void the appointment of Ansaldo's current board.

Market regulator Consob said on Friday Paul Singer had increased the Ansaldo stake he held through Elliott to 30 percent - of which 8.825 percent were cash-settled long positions.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Cairo Communication reached 50.1 percent of RCS Mediagroup's capital on Friday after investors who had taken up a losing rival takeover bid on the Italian publisher began tendering their shares to Cairo instead.

The publisher's current CEO and chairman will likely step down at a board meeting on Aug. 3 to leave their seats to representatives of Cairo, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on H1 results.

SOGEFI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SNAM

The CEO of Europe's biggest pipeline operator, Marco Alvera, said the company's shares should have a return on investment of about 10 percent per year, considering both dividends and targeted profit growth, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

