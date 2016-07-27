The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti attend news conference to present a project on national lighthouses (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases July business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is working on a five billion euro (US$5.5 billion) capital increase as part of plans to fix its balance sheet ahead of European bank stress tests, a source said on Tuesday.

European Union authorities are making contingency plans for the possible winding down of Banca Monte dei Paschi if the Italian lender has a poor reading in stress tests this week and no private or public support is available, an EU official said. (*) The European Central Bank has given an informal green light to Monte dei Paschi's plan to get rid of its non-performing loans and to raise around 5 billion euros on the market, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and selling its entire stake in Polish bank Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy.

Telecom Italia nudged up its guidance for domestic core earnings this year after reporting better-than-expected first-half results, helped by stronger performance from its mobile operations.

Conference call on FY results (0800 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced changes in the way it reports U.S. vehicle sales on Tuesday amid an investigation by federal authorities into claims of inflated sales figures.

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1130 GMT).

(*) ENEL

Infrastructural fund F2i on Tuesday has given a green light to Enel taking control of Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The group said Q2 operating profit jumped to $28 million from 12 million last year.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Telecom group Fastweb will look at a possible purchase of Poste Italiane's phone unit Poste Mobile if Poste decides to sell it, Fastweb CEO told Corriere della Sera.

SNAM (*) Italy's Snam said its first-half net profit fell 14.1 percent to 526 million euros ($578 million).

Snam said on Wednesday electricity watchdog set RAB for natural gas storage business at 4 billion euros.

At least three bidders including Italy's Snam and Australia's Macquarie are expected to place binding bids later this week for a 49 percent stake in pipeline company Gas Connect Austria, sources close to the matter said. (*) ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator is in pole position to buy Nice airport, paying between 750 million and 900 million euros, Il Messaggero reported.

TERNA

Greece's main power utility PPC has received four non-binding expressions of interest for a minority stake in its power grid operator ADMIE, it said on Tuesday. A source said the bidders included Terna.

The power grid company signed on Tuesday a back-up Revolving Credit Facility in the form of committed facility for a total amount of 500 million euro with a pool of banks formed by Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo - Mitsubishi, Caixa Bank and UniCredit as Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

EI TOWERS

EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri told analysts in a post-results conference call Spain was one of the markets the group wass looking at, process to reach a deal with Spain's Axion is not finalised.

BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO

The two talian lenders said Italy's competition authority had given the green light to their merger.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Rreleases Q2 results (before European bourses opening), followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

JUVENTUS

Juventus have signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for 90 million euros, the third highest transfer fee ever paid.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on H1 results.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on H1 results.

EDISON

Board meeting on H1 results.

MONCLER

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on H1 results (also on Q2 results), followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on H1 results.

