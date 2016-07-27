The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Defence
Minister Roberta Pinotti attend news conference to present a
project on national lighthouses (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases July business and consumer confidence data
(0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank is working on a five billion euro (US$5.5 billion)
capital increase as part of plans to fix its balance sheet ahead
of European bank stress tests, a source said on Tuesday.
European Union authorities are making contingency plans for
the possible winding down of Banca Monte dei Paschi if the
Italian lender has a poor reading in stress tests this week and
no private or public support is available, an EU official said.
(*) The European Central Bank has given an informal green light
to Monte dei Paschi's plan to get rid of its non-performing
loans and to raise around 5 billion euros on the market, Il Sole
24 Ore reported.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and
selling its entire stake in Polish bank Bank Pekao, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb have agreed to
create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros to
help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in
29 cities across Italy.
Telecom Italia nudged up its guidance for domestic core
earnings this year after reporting better-than-expected
first-half results, helped by stronger performance from its
mobile operations.
Conference call on FY results (0800 GMT).
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced changes in the way it
reports U.S. vehicle sales on Tuesday amid an investigation by
federal authorities into claims of inflated sales figures.
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call
(1130 GMT).
(*) ENEL
Infrastructural fund F2i on Tuesday has given a green light
to Enel taking control of Metroweb, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) STMICROELECTRONICS
The group said Q2 operating profit jumped to $28 million
from 12 million last year.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
Telecom group Fastweb will look at a possible purchase of
Poste Italiane's phone unit Poste Mobile if Poste decides to
sell it, Fastweb CEO told Corriere della Sera.
SNAM
(*) Italy's Snam said its first-half net profit fell 14.1
percent to 526 million euros ($578 million).
Snam said on Wednesday electricity watchdog set RAB for
natural gas storage business at 4 billion euros.
At least three bidders including Italy's Snam and
Australia's Macquarie are expected to place binding bids later
this week for a 49 percent stake in pipeline company Gas Connect
Austria, sources close to the matter said.
(*) ATLANTIA
The motorway and airport operator is in pole position to buy
Nice airport, paying between 750 million and 900 million euros,
Il Messaggero reported.
TERNA
Greece's main power utility PPC has received four
non-binding expressions of interest for a minority stake in its
power grid operator ADMIE, it said on Tuesday. A source said the
bidders included Terna.
The power grid company signed on Tuesday a back-up Revolving
Credit Facility in the form of committed facility for a total
amount of 500 million euro with a pool of banks formed by Banca
IMI, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo - Mitsubishi, Caixa Bank and
UniCredit as Joint Mandated Lead Arrangers and
Bookrunners.
EI TOWERS
EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri told analysts in a post-results
conference call Spain was one of the markets the group wass
looking at, process to reach a deal with Spain's Axion is not
finalised.
BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO
The two talian lenders said Italy's competition authority
had given the green light to their merger.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Rreleases Q2 results (before European bourses opening),
followed by conference call (0730 GMT).
JUVENTUS
Juventus have signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from
Napoli for 90 million euros, the third highest transfer fee ever
paid.
AMPLIFON
Board meeting on H1 results.
ANSALDO STS
Board meeting on H1 results.
EDISON
Board meeting on H1 results.
MONCLER
Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.
PIAGGIO
Board meeting on H1 results.
SAIPEM
Board meeting on H1 results (also on Q2 results), followed
by conference call (1630 GMT).
SALINI IMPREGILO
Board meeting on H1 results.
