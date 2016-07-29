The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Taranto, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits the town and Ilva's plant.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June unemployment rate data (0800 GMT); July flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); June producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases July asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on H1 results.

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had received a last-minute, alternative rescue proposal by Swiss bank UBS just hours before it is due to unveil its own bailout plan to soothe regulators' concerns over its stability. (*) The rescue plan proposed by UBS includes a capital increase of 2.5-3 billion euros, a partial conversion of subordinated bonds into shares and a revision of how the bank manages its liabilities, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It also envisages Corrado Passera becoming Monte dei Paschi's new CEO, the paper adds. (*) The supervisory board of the European Central Bank has given its blessing to Monte dei Paschi's proposed plan to securitise 8.9 billion euros of net non-performing loans and increase in coverage of unlikely-to-pay loans for about 10 billion euros with further writedowns of 1.9 billion euros, Il Messaggero reported adding the recapitalization would total 5 billion euros.

GENERALI

Italy's top insurer beat market expectations on Friday with a 10.5 percent drop in first-half operating profit as it wrestled with ultra-low interest rates and tough stock markets.

Assicurazioni could give up to 200 million euros ($222 million) to a new bank rescue fund dubbed Atlante 2, the chief executive of Italy's top insurer said on Friday.

CEO Philippe Donnet said targets set last year had not changed.

MEDIASET

The spat between Italy's Mediaset and media group Vivendi over a change of heart by the French broadcaster on its planned purchase of Mediaset's pay-TV, escalated on Thursday as both threatened legal action.

ENI

The Italian oil major said on Friday it swung to an adjusted net loss in the second quarter due to the fall in oil prices and the production shutdown at a key Italian field, missing expectations.

Conference call on results (1200 GMT).

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Thursday it was the best bidder in a race to buy French airport of Nice from the state. The group said the French airport was a perfect fit with its strategy of growing involvement in airports with global reach.

PRYSMIAN

Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told an analyst conference call on Thursday that he expected adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to come at the upper end of a 670-720 million euro range.

TELECOM ITALIA

JP Morgan had overall interest in Telecom Italia, including options, other long positions, of 7.54 percent as of July 1, according to a document from market regulator Consob.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Cairo Communication has reached 60 pct stake in RCS MediaGroup at the end of a takeover of the publisher.

Italian businessman Diego Della Valle says wants to remain second biggest shareholder in the Italian publisher with current stake or even a bigger one.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

Conference call on H1 results.

A2A

Conference call on H1 results (1330 GMT).

PININFARINA

PF Holdings B.V. ends mandatory offer on Pininfarina shares as part of acquisition of the car designer.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on H1 results.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

CALTAGIRONE

Board meeting on H1 results.

CENTRALE DEL LATTE DI TORINO

Board meeting on H1 results.

CIR

Board meeting on H1 results (0800 GMT).

COFIDE

Board meeting on H1 results (1300 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

