Italy - Factors to watch on July 11

(*) Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate financier Lewis Eisenberg to be ambassador to Italy, the White House said on Monday.

Economy

ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank lending and bad bank loans. (*) Italian ministers and European Union officials gave a cool reception on Monday to a proposal by former prime minister Matteo Renzi that Italy flout the EU's fiscal rules for the next five years.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters in Brussels that Renzi's proposal, contained in extracts of a book released on Sunday, "seems to be a question for the next legislature," and declined any other comment.

Debt

Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 7.25 billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday.

Companies (*) Italian Banks

The head of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday that Italy's winding-down in June of two banks from the Veneto region had raised the question of whether European Union rules on state aid should be changed.

The lower house of parliament is expected to give its green light on Thursday to a decree containing measures needed for the liquidation of the country's two Veneto-based banks, and due to be converted into law, with no amendments, several papers reported. A final vote is due in Senate at the end of July.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will investigate possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.

A U.S. judge overseeing lawsuits against Fiat Chrysler over its alleged excess diesel emissions said he intends to name well-known compensation expert Ken Feinberg to try to reach a settlement.

(*) Eni, Enel, Poste, Leonardo

The Italian government is reconsidering a plan, known as 'Capricorn', which envisages the transfer of the Treasury's shares in state-controlled companies, such as Enel, Eni, Poste and Leonardo, to Italian state lender CDP, through a capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Rome was initially expected to include the plan in a decree that is being examined by Parliament but did not do so in the end, it reported, adding that CDP could pay a part in cash.

Falck Renewables

The renewable energy group said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Norwegian wind power group Vestavind Kraft from Svelgen Kraft Holding for around 2.2 million euros plus a potential earn-out of around 3.8 million euros.

Go Internet

The high-speed Internet company said on Monday it had 40,494 customers as of June 30 up 16 percent year-on-year.

Banca Carige

Board meeting (*) The bank is expected to discuss the sale of a second tranche of bad loans, worth some 1.2 billion euros, either through the creation of an external company, to be sold off at a second stage, or through the sale to specialised operators, La Stampa reported, citing financial sources.

The lender is due to appoint Luisa Marina Pasotti as new board member, the report added.

Banca Generali

Investor day in London

Lventure Group

Investor Day

Fincantieri

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee (1100 GMT).

