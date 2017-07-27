Italy - Factors to watch on July 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Debt

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Companies

Moncler

The Italian luxury outerwear maker said on Wednesday it expected its business to grow further this year after posting a higher-than-expected 18 percent growth in revenue for the first half of 2017.

Moncler's Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told analysts he was confident that group can maintain a "pretty good" gross margin in second half of this year.

Telecom Italia

Italy's funds association Assogestioni said on Wednesday it had sent letter to the board of the group expressing concern about unca ertainty regarding the company's leadership.

Gianni Letta, the righthand man of media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, visited the headquarters of Telecom Italia on Wednesday and met the company's Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, a source said.

Letta met also Telecom Italia Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine, a second source said.

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

The management reshuffle at the top of Telecom Italia following the exit of CEO Flavio Cattaneo will likely take until September as independent board members have threatened to resign if corporate governance procedures are not followed to the letter, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Mediaset

A ruling by Italy's telecommunications watchdog over Vivendi's plan to "freeze" its stake in Mediaset will be delayed to early August, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The carmaker issued a statement on Wednesday in response to a Department of Justice's investigation.‍​

A former Fiat Chrysler vice president was indicted on Wednesday for making $1.2 million in improper payments to a former union vice president and his wife, authorities said.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement the automaker and the United Auto Workers union were the victims of malfeasance by certain of their respective employees. ... These egregious acts were neither known to nor sanctioned by (Fiat Chrysler)."

Enel

Enel Open Fiber has officially won the second tender held by the state to set up a broadband infrastructure in six areas where it is not economically viable to do so, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) Atlantia

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners could contribute up to 6 billion euros to a consortium led by Spanish builder ACS which could mount a counter-bid for toll-road operator Abertis to thwart Atlantia's takeover offer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing Bloomberg News.

Cattolica Assicurazioni

The insurer said on Thursday it would book writedowns worth 67 million euros due to new goodwill impairment tests with an equivalent impact on its full-year net profit.

Ubi Banca

The lender said on Wednesday that a further 700 employees would leave the group by March 2018 under an agreement signed with labour unions.

Molmed

The biotech group said on Thursday it had signed an accord with Cellectis for development and production in the field of allogeneic CAR-T products.

(*) Luxury Goods

A decade-long battle by luxury brands to defend their image neared an end on Wednesday when an adviser to Europe's top court said Coty can block a German retailer from selling its beauty products via online marketplaces.

Monte Dei Paschi

The lender confirmed on Wednesday it would not publish first-half results on July 28.

Salini Impregilo

The top shareholder of Italy's Salini Impregilo may consider cutting its stake in the group to boost its floating capital, CEO Pietro Salini said on Wednesday.

The infrastructure group said on Wednesday revenue in the first half was 3.06 billion versus adjusted revenue of 2.73 billion euros one year ago.

Ansaldo Sts

Ansaldo Sts and Hitachi Rail Italy have been awarded, through Hitachi Ansaldo Baltimore Rail Partners, a $400.5 million contract from Maryland Transit Administration.

Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna, Unipol

Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in an interview with Corriere della Sera the insurer wanted to be close to BPER - in which it owns a 10 percent stake - and support its growth.

Elica

The group has signed an agreement to buy 30 percent of share capital of unit Zhejiang Elica Putian Electric Co.

Leonardo

Board meeting on H1 results.

Prysmian

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

Enel

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

Eni

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on July 28).

Fca

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

Italgas

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on July 28).

Damiani

Annual general meeting (1600 GMT).

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

Azimut

Board meeting on H1 results.

Banca Generali

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

Banca Mediolanum

Board meeting on H1 results (0800 GMT) followed by conference call.

Banca Profilo

Board meeting on H1 results.

Brembo

Board meeting on H1 results (0800 GMT).

Prelios

Board meeting on H1 results.

Rai Way

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

Recordati

Board meeting on H1 results.

Terna

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

