Italy - Factors to watch on July 31

Politics

Rome's transport system is suffocating under debts and should declare bankruptcy, the outgoing head of the public company said at the weekend, piling pressure on the 5-Star Movement which runs city hall.

Economy

ISTAT releases June unemployment data (0800 GMT); June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and June producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters expected to release July asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Companies

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

Italy published a decree on Friday authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) rescue of the country's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

The bank expects its shares to resume trading in the autumn, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Fincantieri

France will offer to expand shipbuilding cooperation with Italy into naval vessels, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, after Paris thwarted a tie-up it is now seeking to renegotiate between the STX France shipyard and Italy's Fincantieri.

Italy will "not move by a millimetre" regarding its stance on the STX France saga, industry minister Carlo Calenda said at an event on Saturday. He also said this would "do France well because it needs to understand that natonalisation is wrong".

(*) France's decision to nationalise STX France to stop the shipyard's sale to Italy's Fincantieri creates a political problem in Europe, the president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani told Corriere della Sera on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The carmaker won approval from U.S. and California regulators on Friday to sell 2017 diesel vehicles after it came under scrutiny for alleged excess emissions in older diesel vehicles.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI (*) The telecoms network is a key asset for Italy and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could be involved in a plan to keep it under Italy's control, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday at a book presentation, according to Monday's La Stampa.

Telecom Italia named Vivendi's Amos Genish as its general manager for operations on Friday as the French media giant tightened its grip on the Italian phone group, where it is the largest shareholder.

Top shareholder Vivendi has no plans to merge Telecom Italia with Orange nor to make it French, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told newspaper La Stampa in an interview published on Saturday.

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda ruled out the idea of Rome responding to France's move on STX France by seeking to nationalise Telecom Italia: "One doesn't respond to nonsense with even bigger nonsense," he said at an event on Saturday.

The list of possible CEO candidates drawn up by a headhunter includes Fabio Gallia, CEO of state lender CDP, Mauro Moretti, former CEO of defence group Leonardo, TIM's Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, the company's former boss and current board director Franco Bernabe, former head of telecoms group Wind Tre Maximo Ibarra and Paolo Dal Pino, CEO of tyre group Prometeon, several papers said on Sunday.

Head of market regulator Consob, Giuseppe Vegas, said there could be a transparency issue around top shareholder Vivendi's management of Telecom Italia, according to an interview with La Stampa published on Sunday. Vegas pointed out that TIM's declaration that Vivendi was directing and coordinating its activities came only after the tax police carried out an inspection of TIM's offices at Consob's request, and wondered whether the same statement would have been made without that inspection.

(*) Prelios, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit

Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Pirelli and Fenice said on Monday they would not take up the offer of China's CEFC to buy their stakes in Italian real estate company Prelios.

(*) Dobank, Unicredit

The debt collector said on Monday it had signed servicing contracts within the context of UniCredit's FINO bad loan securitisation.

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel won a tense Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Ferrari one-two that stretched his Formula One championship lead over Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to 14 points.

Geox

The Italian shoemaker said on Friday it still expected to meet market forecasts on profitability levels this year on a slight increase in revenue, though such estimates had become challenging.

Atlantia

Grupo Costanera, a consortium comprising the Italian toll road operator and Canada's CPP Investment, has won an $800 million contract to build a major highway in the Chilean capital Santiago.

Eni

The oil major is looking at acquisitions in the refining sector, La Repubblica said on Saturday, without elaborating.

Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi expects China's antitrust watchdog to OK ExxonMobil's acquisition by of a stake in Mozambique's Area 4 licence between September and October, the manager told MF in an interview published on Saturday.

Amplifon

The world's largest retailer of hearing aids says it is ready to make major acquisitions to bolster its position in a 14 billion euros ($16.4 billion) consumer market that is being invaded by the industry's manufacturers.

Banca Mediolanum

The asset manager is looking around to buy a small investment bank or a minority stake or bring in people with those skills as it seeks to boost its 'individual savings plan' business, the group's founder Ennio Doris told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday.

Creval

After completing a deal to shed 1.4 billion euros in soured loans earlier this month, the lender plans to sell additional problem loans worth around 100 million euros gross by year-end, director general Mauro Selvetti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. Chairman Miro Fiordi added that cutting its bad loan burden would help position the company in any future tie-ups, adding Creval was open to evaluate all strategic options.

Salini Impregilo

The Italian builder said on Friday it had won a 171 million euro contract to build new headquarters for oil and gas group Eni on the outskirts of Milan.

Unipol, Unipolsai

The insurance group said on Friday its board had approved a plan to reorganise its banking arm and spin off 3 billion euros in bad loans.

Juventus

The Serie A football team said on Friday it had finalised the permanent move to Cagliari Calcio of player Filippo Romagna for 7.6 million euros and the signing of player Dario Del Fabro from the same Sardinian team for 4.5 million euros.

Modelleria Brambilla

The Italian mould maker said on Friday it had signed an accord to merge with rival Co.Stamp.

Sias

The motorway group said on Friday it had signed an accord with Intesa Sanpaolo to buy the lender's stakes in Tangenziali Esterne di Milano and Tangenziale Esterna in exchange for its stakes in Autostrade Lombarde and BREBEMI.

a2a

Board meeting on H1 results.

Finecobank

Board meeting on H1 results.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

M&a, Edizione Holding, Investindustrial, Ducati

Italy's Benetton family is among five bidders shortlisted to buy Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

The finalists will be given access to the company's books after the summer, the source said, adding that the offers received valued Ducati at 1.3 billion-1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion-$1.8 billion).

Volkswagen's planned sale of motorcycle brand Ducati and transmissions maker Renk has currently no majority backing on the carmaker's supervisory board, with opponents to asset sales feeling invigorated by the group's strong results.

