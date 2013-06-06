The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
*POLITICS
Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that
Italy's new government, which requires his party's support,
must take economic decisions as it sees fit, regardless of the
opinion of its European partners.
Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi gave an interview to Corriere
della Sera in which he did not rule out a plan to run for PD
party leader in an upcoming primary.
DEBT CRISIS
The euro zone's ESM bailout fund is likely to set a cap on
the amount of money it can use for direct bank recapitalisation
at between 50 and 70 billion euros, a euro zone document showed
on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
*TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company's planned spin off of its fixed line
network will create a new company that employs 21,000 people,
CEO Marco Patuano told unions last week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported
on Thursday. The group employs a total of over 82,000 people.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena could
propose getting rid of the current 4 percent cap on voting
rights next week as it seeks to win EU approval for a 4.1
billion euro state bailout, sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
PIRELLI
Italy's market regulator Consob is investigating whether any
irregularities were committed in a deal reshaping the ownership
structure of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, a source close to
Consob said on Wednesday.
The Mercedes Formula 1 team were ordered on Wednesday to
appear before the sport's international tribunal for allegedly
breaking the rules by testing during the season with their
current car. The action was decided on after investigating the
test conducted in Spain with tyre supplier Pirelli between May
15-17.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had accepted 170
million pounds of notes in a swap involving lower Tier 2
securities.
IMPREGILO
Qatar Rail has awarded four design and build contracts worth
approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha metro, it
said on Wednesday. The Red Line North project has been awarded
to a consortium led by Italian construction firm Impregilo.
AUTOGRILL
Autogrill announced on Wednesday the draw-down of a 1.25
billion euro loan, removing the final obstacles to the planned
partial demerger of the travel, retail and duty free business
from its roadside restaurant unit.
The company holds a shareholder meeting on Thursday to
approve the demerger.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................