POLITICS

Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi was cited by Il Foglio as saying the government had to "arm wrestle" with Europe's leading economies, especially Germany, to convince them either to adopt an expansive policy to trigger growth or else "everyone had to find their own national or regional solution, dismantling the euro area mechanisms".

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The Treasury announces sale of short-term BOT bills with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.

BANK DATA

Bank of Italy releases May data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank deposits and April data on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

AUTOGRILL

The company will split its travel retail and duty free unit from its roadside restaurant chain and list the former by October, paving the way for tie-ups at both companies.

* FINMECCANICA

The Franco-German group Eads asked to buy important parts of the state-controlled defense group but the Italian government declined, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing market rumours.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The president of the management board Andrea Bonomi will present a proposal to a shareholders meeting in September to streamline the supervisory board, which today comprises 19 members, and offer more seats to institutional investors, Il Messaggero said.

RISANAMENTO

Luigi Zunino, the businessman who originally founded Risanamento, has made a binding cash offer to buy a majority stake in the company at 0.25 euros per share, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

PIRELLI

Pirelli head Marco Tronchetti Provera said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera that in the next three years his job would be to prepare the ground for his successor.

ALITALIA

Money-losing Alitalia said on Thursday it had signed a deal with unions to cut salaries, paving the way for launching a new strategic plan for Italy's flagship airline.

BANCA ETRURIA

The small lender will sell up to 166.7 million new shares at 0.60 each under a rights issue for up to 100 million euros that runs from June 10 to July 5, it said in a statement on Thursday.

