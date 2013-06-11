The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy's centre-left won the election for mayor of Rome and 15 other major cities on Monday, giving a lift to Prime Minister Enrico Letta and strengthening his leadership of the uneasy coalition with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta and members of the government meet political party leaders on Tuesday on reforms and the economy- 0630 GMT.

The government is studying the possibility to devote 1.1 billion euros to reduce taxes for companies that hire young employees on long-term contracts, il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday in an unsourced report.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases January-March Italian regions export data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 8 billion euros of fixed rate bonds and floating rate certificates linked to the Euribor at its regular mid-month auction on June 13.

COMPANIES

* RCS

The publisher's board will meet on Thursday to take a decision on the share price for its planned right issue, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.

The new shares to be issued through the capital hike would have a price between 2.28 and 2.73 euros, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

* RISANAMENTO

Qatar's sovereign fund has approached banking shareholders in Risanamento, the target of a takeover bid by former owner Luigi Zunino, with an offer to buy its French assets and its Santa Giulia redevelopment, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday without citing sources. Quatar could be ready to inject 100 million euros in Santa Giulia.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 14,800 of its new Dodge Dart compact cars to recalibrate a control module that causes some of the cars to stall soon after start-up, the company said on Monday.

ENI

Libya's state-owned oil company will open exploration and refining operations in the southwest of the country to meet demands for jobs from protesters, who have halted output at its major El Feel oilfield where Eni is present.

* The Kazakh government is pressing the consortium developing the Kashagan oilfield to start pumping oil by the beginning of July, MF said in an unsourced report.

UNICREDIT

The chief executive of Italian bank UniCredit said on Monday bank stress tests could be done in two stages, starting with local tests in 2013 and moving to EU-wide tests by a European authority the following year.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility Enel will wait for markets to improve before it presses ahead with the issuance of a hybrid bond, three sources said on Monday.

SAFILO

Premium eyewear maker Safilo and fellow Italian fashion house Fendi have signed a nine-year brand licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Fendi sunglasses and optical frames, the companies said on Monday.

PRADA

The company holds a board meeting on Q1 results with a press release expected at 1030 GMT and conference call at 1100 GMT.

